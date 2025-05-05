Make a Living Helping Others
The Human Services workforce offers countless opportunities to make an impact helping and serving your community. Human services centers around caring and helping others — children, people with disabilities, older Pennsylvanians, and more. These careers cover child welfare, early child education, juvenile justice, long-term care, mental health, substance use disorder services, supports for people with disabilities — among others. There are countless ways to reach others, better your community, and have a fulfilling career through direct service and other vital administrative and operational functions that make this essential work possible.
Jobs with DHS
DHS hires year-round for positions within our state-operated residential centers for people with disabilities, mental health hospitals and long-term care facility, and juvenile justice support facilities. DHS also employs licensing staff to oversee and ensure quality in care settings and program support roles that help shape operations, oversight, and program implementation in areas that include behavioral health, child welfare, early childhood education, intellectual disability and autism supportive services, juvenile justice, long-term living, and economic and employment support programs.
In Pennsylvania, counties coordinate certain programs and supports directly at the county level. Jobs are available working with children and families through child welfare, assisting people with disabilities, coordinating behavioral health supports, and supporting administrative and operational work in all counties around the commonwealth. Select your county to be directed to job postings in your county. Please contact your county for more information about these positions.
Jobs with Service Providers
- Learn more about jobs near you at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov.
Our human services infrastructure spans both the public and private sectors, with thousands of private providers supporting DHS' mission through care and service every day in Pennsylvania. Jobs are available around the commonwealth in behavioral health for children and adults, child care and early childhood education, juvenile justice, home-based and residential care for seniors, and supports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities and autism, among others. Beyond direct support, providers also need administrative and operational professionals to support this work.
