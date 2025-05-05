Jobs with DHS

DHS hires year-round for positions within our state-operated residential centers for people with disabilities, mental health hospitals and long-term care facility, and juvenile justice support facilities. DHS also employs licensing staff to oversee and ensure quality in care settings and program support roles that help shape operations, oversight, and program implementation in areas that include behavioral health, child welfare, early childhood education, intellectual disability and autism supportive services, juvenile justice, long-term living, and economic and employment support programs.

In Pennsylvania, counties coordinate certain programs and supports directly at the county level. Jobs are available working with children and families through child welfare, assisting people with disabilities, coordinating behavioral health supports, and supporting administrative and operational work in all counties around the commonwealth. Select your county to be directed to job postings in your county. Please contact your county for more information about these positions.