The PA IEB will work in close collaboration with applicants, authorized representatives and key stakeholders to respond to needs, address issues, and ensure participants receive prompt high-quality service.
The PA IEB provides BSS to Potential LTSS Applicants, LTSS Applicants, and LTSS Participants. The PA IEB utilizes a consumer-focused supports to individuals as they navigate the OLTL LTSS options.
Contact
To begin the eligibility/enrollment process, please contact the PA Independent Enrollment Broker:
PA Independent Enrollment Broker
1300 Linglestown Road, Suite 200
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Toll-free helpline: 1-877-550-4227
Toll-free TTY line: 1-877-824-9346
Fax: 717-540-6201
Note: Above address is for the central office in Harrisburg
IEB Resources
- Process for Waiver Application
- Link to PA 4 Form
- Link to PA IEB Referral Form
- Link to PA IEB LCD Alert Form
- Webinar: IEB/AAA Roles and Responsibilities in the Aging Waiver Enrollment Process