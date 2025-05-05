Skip to agency navigation
    Independent Enrollment Broker (IEB)

    The Pennsylvania Independent Enrollment Broker (PA IEB) is a contracted statewide entity facilitating the enrollment process for Pennsylvania residents seeking Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) as well as other long term services and supports administer by the Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL). The PA IEB also provides Beneficiary Support Services (BSS) services to individuals that apply for Long-term Services and Supports (LTSS) under an OLTL Program and to Participants enrolled in the OLTL Programs.

    The PA IEB will work in close collaboration with  applicants, authorized representatives and key stakeholders to respond to needs, address issues, and ensure participants receive prompt high-quality service.

    The PA IEB provides BSS to Potential LTSS Applicants, LTSS Applicants, and LTSS Participants.  The PA IEB utilizes a consumer-focused supports to individuals as they navigate the OLTL LTSS options. 

    Contact

    To begin the eligibility/enrollment process, please contact the PA Independent Enrollment Broker:

    PA Independent Enrollment Broker
    1300 Linglestown Road, Suite 200
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    Toll-free helpline: 1-877-550-4227
    Toll-free TTY line: 1-877-824-9346
    Fax: 717-540-6201

    Note: Above address is for the central office in Harrisburg

     