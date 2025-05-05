The PA IEB will work in close collaboration with applicants, authorized representatives and key stakeholders to respond to needs, address issues, and ensure participants receive prompt high-quality service.

The PA IEB provides BSS to Potential LTSS Applicants, LTSS Applicants, and LTSS Participants. The PA IEB utilizes a consumer-focused supports to individuals as they navigate the OLTL LTSS options.

Contact



To begin the eligibility/enrollment process, please contact the PA Independent Enrollment Broker:

PA Independent Enrollment Broker

1300 Linglestown Road, Suite 200

Harrisburg, PA 17110

Toll-free helpline: 1-877-550-4227

Toll-free TTY line: 1-877-824-9346

Fax: 717-540-6201

Note: Above address is for the central office in Harrisburg

