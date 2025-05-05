All HCBS include these common service elements:
- Service Coordination
Your care manager/service coordinator is there to help you plan for and get the services and supports you need. Please see this PDS and Service Coordinator Responsibility presentation for more information.
- Individualized Planning
All individuals who receive HCBS are engaged in Person-Centered Service Planning (PCSP). Your plan should include important information about you, your goals, what services you need and want (including how, by whom and where you want the services delivered) and the steps that you need to take to optimize your services.
- Quality Management
It is important to make sure that you are satisfied with the services and supports you receive, and that those supports are helping you move toward your goals. You may be asked about your services and supports. These questions help ensure that Waiver Services help you lead a full, satisfying and safe life. HCBS are designed to support you.
- Easy Access
You should be able to find the support you need. If you feel that HCBS are right for you, the PA Independent Enrollment Broker can help guide you through the process of how to find the best HCBS program that suits you. If you are unsure about needing HCBS or other services, PA LINK can help.
- Flexible Supports
The supports you receive should be available to you in ways that are "just right" and "just in time" for you.
- Person-Centered Approach
You should receive supports that are tailored to your needs. You should feel you are respected, valued and an equal partner in the design and delivery of the supports that are provided to you. It is your responsibility to let your service coordinator/care manager know your service needs.
- Participant Direction
Participant direction is an option that is available to you under the OLTL's Home and Community-Based Waiver Services and the ACT 150 program. This option allows you to employ a personal attendant, rather than arranging for a worker through an agency. Employers must meet the income guidelines defined by OLTL's Medicaid Waiver Services. You also must meet the clinical standards for eligibility for a nursing facility.
- Health and Safety
The Office of Long-Term Living requires providers to supply high-quality supports. These supports will help you stay healthy and safe while allowing you to make informed choices, try new experiences, take reasonable risks, and assume new challenges and responsibilities in your life.