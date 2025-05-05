Bureau of Financial Operations Overview

The Bureau of Financial Operations provides financial and audit oversight, coordination, and support to executive management in the operation of its programs. These activities include the resolution of federal and other external audits; DHS-operated facility support providing technical assistance on finances to county and provider human services programs; and conducting performance audits and reviews of DHS-operated and funded programs.

Division of Audit and Review

The Division of Audit and Review (DAR) supports the agencies within the Shared Services for Health and Human Services in operating effectively, efficiently, and with integrity through audits and related services. DAR carries out its mission by through its two distinct functional areas, which are:

Field Offices: The DAR field office staff are located in the Harrisburg, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Scranton areas and primarily conduct performance audits and technical assistance engagements.

Audit Resolution Section: The DAR Audit Resolution Section is located in Harrisburg and is responsible for audit coordination, audit policy, single audit reviews, and audit settlement activities.

Field Offices

Performance Audits and Technical Assistance Engagements

DAR plans and conducts performance audits within the scope of the Shared Services for Health and Human Services agencies and includes internal processes and external organizations receiving federal or state funding. Activities are coordinated with program management having primary responsibility for the activity or the agency being evaluated. Technical assistance engagements are requested by Shared Services for Health and Human Services agency management and relate to a specific initiative or concern.



The results of the DAR audit activities are communicated by individual reports issued to the auditee, the Shared Services for Health and Human Services office having primary responsibility for the activity, as well as funding intermediaries such as county agencies. The audit processes and the resulting reports are issued in accordance with Government Auditing Standards.

Audit Resolution

Audit Coordination

The Audit Resolution Section (ARS) serves as the designated single point of contact for directing and controlling all audit, review, resolution, and related activities occurring within programs administered by the Shared Services for Health and Human Services agencies to ensure an orderly and efficient audit resolution process. ARS attempts to prevent or minimize the fiscal and programmatic impact of the audit or review on the agencies and ensures that the benefits derived from this process are utilized timely by the various programs. In addition, ARS manages the Commonwealth Single Audit and GAAP Audit for the Shared Services for Health and Human Services agencies.

Audit Policy

ARS is responsible for the development and implementation of all audit policy affecting the Shared Services for Health and Human Services agency-operated and funded programs. They serve as a technical resource to the Shared Services for Health and Human Services agencies on auditing matters and serve as the technical resource for the determination of the appropriate Audit Clause selection for grants and contracts. ARS publications include the DHS Single Audit Supplement, audit clauses, as well as single audit and audit policy bulletins.

Single Audit Reviews and Audit Settlement Activities

ARS reviews the subrecipient audits from counties and non-profit agencies. Cost settlements are prepared to ensure program years are properly closed and funding is properly expended.