Managed Care Delivery System Subcommittee of the Medical Assistance Advisory Committee

2026 Meeting Schedule
All meetings from 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
March and October 2026 meetings are executive planning sessions for members. Until further notice, all meetings of the MCDSS will be held remotely via online web access/teleconference. The links, phone numbers, access codes and other necessary information will be posted to the DHS website and distributed via listserv
2026 Meeting Dates
February 12, 2026
- Join the meeting now
- Meeting ID: 214 646 271 304 49
- Passcode: 5LZ9z8KH
March 12, 2026
- Executive Session: MCDSS Members
April 9, 2026
- Join the meeting now
- Meeting ID: 234 943 874 667 88
- Passcode: g4A5VB9J
June 11, 2026
- Join the meeting now
- Meeting ID: 271 418 436 082 25
- Passcode: 3Af2o7fj
July 21, 2026
- Join the meeting now
- Meeting ID: 276 772 251 118 301
- Passcode: Yf9ir3FP
September 10, 2026
- Join the meeting now
- Meeting ID: 262 507 969 550 22
- Passcode: BV2GV6aH
October 8, 2026
- Join the meeting now
- Meeting ID: 262 377 616 922 9
- Passcode: MV7Gi6Xf
December 3, 2026
- Join the meeting now
- Meeting ID: 211 298 068 349 95
- Passcode: 5GD7yj7W
Subcommittee Members
|Member/Affiliation
|Mailing Address/Phone/Fax/Email
|Joseph Glinka (CHAIR)
Director, HealthChoices, Highmark Wholecare
|Debra Luther (VICE CHAIR)
Chief Executive Officer
Carelon Health of Pennsylvania
|Danielle Angel
Director, State Government Programs
Geisinger Health Plan
|Ellan Baumgartner
Regulatory Affairs Manager, AmeriHealth Caritas Pennsylvania/AmeriHealth Northeast/Keystone First Pennsylvania — AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies
|Jennifer Cornman
Regional Manager
Medicaid UPMC for You
|Cindy Grezeszak
Senior Director of Managed Care Operations
Bucks County Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Programs
|Mena Louies
Program Development Director
PA Homecare Association
|Meghann Luczkowski
Consumer Sub Representative
Community Network Navigator, Technology Assisted Children's Home Program
|Jay Pagni
Interim Vice President, Government Relations/Senior Director, External Relations and Business, PA Health & Wellness/Centene
|Kiziann Powell
Chief Operating Officer
United Healthcare Community Plan of PA
|Rachel Pryor
Chief Growth Officer
Health Partners Plans/Jefferson Health Plans
|James Sharp
Children's Division Policy Director
|Melissa Wileman
Director of Network Oversight
Behavioral Health Alliance of Rural PA
|Gwendolyn Zander (EX-OFFICIO CO-CHAIR)
Bureau Director, Bureau of Managed Care Operations