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    Councils & Committees

    Managed Care Delivery System Subcommittee of the Medical Assistance Advisory Committee

    2026 Meeting Schedule

    All meetings from 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

    March and October 2026 meetings are executive planning sessions for members. Until further notice, all meetings of the MCDSS will be held remotely via online web access/teleconference. The links, phone numbers, access codes and other necessary information will be posted to the DHS website and distributed via listserv

    2026 Meeting Dates

    February 12, 2026

    March 12, 2026

    • Executive Session: MCDSS Members


    April 9, 2026

    June 11, 2026

    July 21, 2026

    September 10, 2026

    October 8, 2026

    December 3, 2026

    Subcommittee Members

    Member/AffiliationMailing Address/Phone/Fax/Email
    Joseph Glinka (CHAIR)
    Director, HealthChoices, Highmark Wholecare
    Debra Luther (VICE CHAIR)
    Chief Executive Officer
    Carelon Health of Pennsylvania
    Danielle Angel
    Director, State Government Programs
    Geisinger Health Plan
    Ellan Baumgartner 
    Regulatory Affairs Manager, AmeriHealth Caritas Pennsylvania/AmeriHealth Northeast/Keystone First Pennsylvania — AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies
    Jennifer Cornman
    Regional Manager
    Medicaid UPMC for You
    • Address: 200 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 100 Camp Hill, PA 17011
    • Phone: 717-319-8691
    • E-mail: basomjj@upmc.edu
    Cindy Grezeszak
    Senior Director of Managed Care Operations
    Bucks County Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Programs
    Mena Louies
    Program Development Director
    PA Homecare Association
    Meghann Luczkowski
    Consumer Sub Representative
    Community Network Navigator, Technology Assisted Children's Home Program
    Jay Pagni
    Interim Vice President, Government Relations/Senior Director, External Relations and Business, PA Health & Wellness/Centene
    Kiziann Powell
    Chief Operating Officer
    United Healthcare Community Plan of PA
    • Address:  600 Office Center Drive, 2nd Floor, Fort Washington, PA 19034
    • Phone: 215-832-4732
    • Email: kiziann_powell@uhc.com
    Rachel Pryor
    Chief Growth Officer
    Health Partners Plans/Jefferson Health Plans
    James Sharp
    Children's Division Policy Director
    • Address: 777 East Park Drive, Suite 300, Harrisburg, PA 17111
    • Phone: 717-525-4097
    • Fax: 717-364-3287
    • Email: jsharp@paproviders.org
    Melissa Wileman
    Director of Network Oversight
    Behavioral Health Alliance of Rural PA
    • Address: 301 Science Park Road, Suite 308, State College, PA 16803
    • Phone: 814-826-2952
    • Email: mwileman@bharp.org
    Gwendolyn Zander (EX-OFFICIO CO-CHAIR)
    Bureau Director, Bureau of Managed Care Operations
    • Address: P.O. Box 2675, 6th Floor Commonwealth Tower, Harrisburg, PA 17105
    • Phone: 717-772-6300
    • Fax: 717-772-6328
    • Email: gzander@pa.gov

     