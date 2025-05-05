FFS Provider Service Center
Assist with FFS billing questions, including dental inquiries;
General non-pharmacy prior authorization questions
1-800-537-8862
Hours of operation: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.AM - 4:30 p.m.
Eligibility Verification
Provides verification of MA eligibility and plan information
1-800-766-5387
Hours of operation: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
Intense Medical Case Management Unit
Assistance with individuals with complex needs and case management for catastrophic events and individuals in need of one-on-one support with a registered nurse
1-800-537-8862
Hours of operation: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.
ODP Customer Service
1-888-565-9435
TTY number: 1-866-388-1114
Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
For all inquiries regarding Provider Enrollment contact the Provider Enrollment Mailbox:
ra-odpproviderenroll@pa.gov or fax your inquiries to:
(717) 783-5141
ODP Claims Resolution Section
Claims/billing inquiries for the Consolidated Waiver, P/FDS Waiver & ODP Base programs
1-866-386-8880
Hours of operation: Monday-Thursday,
8:30 a.m.-noon and 1-3:30 p.m.
ODP Provider Enrollment
General ODP enrollment programs
Fax: (717) 783-5141
Hours of operations: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Provider Enrollment Mailbox: ra-odpproviderenroll@pa.gov
Office of Long Term Living (OLTL) Provider Call Center
Assists with nursing facilities, ICF/MRs, LIFE program billing questions, OLTL waivers billing and general enrollment questions
1-800-932-0939
Hours of operation: Monday–Thursday,
9 a.m.- noon and 1-4 p.m.
Office of Medical Assistance Programs
Enrollment Questions
1-800-537-8862
OLTL DME Hotline
Assist with LTC billing questions relating to DME
1-877-299-2918
Hours of operation: Monday–Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
OMHSAS
Questions specific to billing, claims, etc.
If you have any questions, please email us at
RA-PWSERVICES@pa.gov
Pharmacy Services Provider Call Center
FFS pharmacy billing questions and FFS pharmacy prior authorizations
1-800-537-8862
Hours of operation: Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
FFS Prior Authorization
For home health, PSR and hyperbaric treatments and
for Advanced Radiologic Imaging service
1-800-537-8862
Option #2, Option #3 and then option #1
Hours of operation: Monday - Friday
7:30 a.m.–noon and 1-4 p.m.
Provider Assistance Center
For provider questions on electronic claims and transaction submissions
1-800-248-2152 or (717) 975-4100
Hours of operation: Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
Provider Enrollment
Provides assistance regarding MA enrollment processes and MA enrollment file maintenance;
General MA enrollment questions
1-800-537-8862
Hours of operation: Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.