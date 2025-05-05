Skip to agency navigation
    FFS Provider Service Center
    Assist with FFS billing questions, including dental inquiries;
    General non-pharmacy prior authorization questions

    1-800-537-8862
    Hours of operation: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.AM - 4:30 p.m.

    Eligibility Verification
    Provides verification of MA eligibility and plan information

    1-800-766-5387
    Hours of operation: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

    Intense Medical Case Management Unit
    Assistance with individuals with complex needs and case management for catastrophic events and individuals in need of one-on-one support with a registered nurse

    1-800-537-8862
    Hours of operation: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

    ODP Customer Service

    1-888-565-9435
    TTY number: 1-866-388-1114
    Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
    For all inquiries regarding Provider Enrollment contact the Provider Enrollment Mailbox:
    ra-odpproviderenroll@pa.gov or fax your inquiries to:
    (717) 783-5141

    ODP Claims Resolution Section
    Claims/billing inquiries for the Consolidated Waiver, P/FDS Waiver & ODP Base programs

    1-866-386-8880
    Hours of operation: Monday-Thursday,
    8:30 a.m.-noon and 1-3:30 p.m.

    ODP Provider Enrollment
    General ODP enrollment programs

    Fax: (717) 783-5141
    Hours of operations: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
    Provider Enrollment Mailbox: ra-odpproviderenroll@pa.gov

    Office of Long Term Living (OLTL) Provider Call Center
    Assists with nursing facilities, ICF/MRs, LIFE program billing questions, OLTL waivers billing and general enrollment questions

    1-800-932-0939
    Hours of operation: Monday–Thursday,
    9 a.m.- noon and 1-4 p.m.

    Office of Medical Assistance Programs
    Enrollment Questions

    1-800-537-8862

    OLTL DME Hotline
    Assist with LTC billing questions relating to DME

    1-877-299-2918
    Hours of operation: Monday–Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

    OMHSAS
    Questions specific to billing, claims, etc.

    If you have any questions, please email us at
    RA-PWSERVICES@pa.gov

    Pharmacy Services Provider Call Center
    FFS pharmacy billing questions and FFS pharmacy prior authorizations

    1-800-537-8862
    Hours of operation: Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

    FFS Prior Authorization
    For home health, PSR and hyperbaric treatments and
    for Advanced Radiologic Imaging service

    1-800-537-8862
    Option #2, Option #3 and then option #1
    Hours of operation: Monday - Friday
    7:30 a.m.–noon and 1-4 p.m.

    Provider Assistance Center
    For provider questions on electronic claims and transaction submissions

    1-800-248-2152 or (717) 975-4100
    Hours of operation: Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

    Provider Enrollment
    Provides assistance regarding MA enrollment processes and MA enrollment file maintenance;
    General MA enrollment questions

    1-800-537-8862
    Hours of operation: Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

     