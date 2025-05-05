2025 Meeting Schedule
Committee Meetings are held via the GoTo Webinar platform. To register, please use the unique link for each meeting. After registration is complete, participants will receive an email invite. Please follow directions on the email invite to add the meeting to your calendar. Participants are encouraged to register for the entire year in advance.
2025 Scheduled MAAC Consumer Subcommittee Meeting Dates
January 22, 2025
- Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
- Dial-in: (914) 614-3221
- Access Code: 821-567-910
February 26, 2025
- Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
- Dial-in: (415) 655-0060
- Access Code: 649-952-821
March 26, 2025
Meeting is in-person only.
- Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
- Location:
Keystone Building – Forest Room
400 North St.
Harrisburg, PA 17120
- In-person ONLY - please email RA-PWMAACANDCONSUB@pa.gov for special accommodations
April 23, 2025
- Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
- Dial-in: (213) 929-4212
- Access Code: 940-062-079
May 21, 2025
- Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
- Dial-in: (914) 614-3221
- Access Code: 499-304-136
June 25, 2025
- Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
- Dial-in: (562) 247-8422
- Access Code: 593-504-601
July 23, 2025
Meeting is virtual only
- Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
- Dial-in: (631) 992-3221
- Access Code: 761-877-008
September 24, 2025
- Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
- Dial-in: (562) 247-8321
- Access Code: 609-456-005
October 22, 2025
Meeting is in-person only.
- Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
- Location:
Keystone Building – Forest Room
400 North St.
Harrisburg, PA 17120
- In-person ONLY - please email RA-PWMAACANDCONSUB@pa.gov for special accommodations
December 3, 2025
- Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
- Dial-in: (631) 992-3221
- Access Code: 497-794-440
For Requests to the Consumer Subcommittee of the Medical Assistance Advisory Committee
Primary Contact
Bureau of Policy, Analysis and Planning
ra-pwmaacandconsub@pa.gov
Sally Kozak (Ex-officio Co-Chair)
Deputy Secretary, Office of Medical Assistance Programs
Room 515 Health and Welfare Building, Harrisburg, PA 17120 | (717) 787-4639
Ronel Baccus
ronelb724@gmail.com
Jayme Carreras-Scali
jaymescali@gmail.com
Spencer Duffee
s.duffee@yahoo.com
Lauren Hatcher
lrnhatcher@gmail.com
Liz Healey
healey.liz@gmail.com
Lauren Henderson
lauren.henderson825@gmail.com
Rochelle Jackson
mrslijackson@gmail.com
Meghann Luczkowski
meghannk@gmail.com
Marsha White-Mathis
Philadelphia Welfare Rights Organization
marshawm@yahoo.com