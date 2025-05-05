Skip to agency navigation
    Councils & Committees

    Medical Assistance Advisory Committee (MAAC) Consumer Subcommittee

    The mission of the Consumer Subcommittee is to be a resource to the MAAC enabling the Committee to advise the Department of Human Services on issues regarding access to service and quality of service. 
     

    All meetings are scheduled from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. 

    2025 Meeting Schedule

    Committee Meetings are held via the GoTo Webinar platform. To register, please use the unique link for each meeting. After registration is complete, participants will receive an email invite. Please follow directions on the email invite to add the meeting to your calendar. Participants are encouraged to register for the entire year in advance.

    2025 Scheduled MAAC Consumer Subcommittee Meeting Dates

    January 22, 2025

    • Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
    • Dial-in: (914) 614-3221
    • Access Code: 821-567-910
    Register for the 1/22/2025 Meeting

    February 26, 2025

    • Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
    • Dial-in:  (415) 655-0060
    • Access Code: 649-952-821
    Register for the 2/26/2025 Meeting

    March 26, 2025
    Meeting is in-person only.

    • Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
    • Location:
      Keystone Building – Forest Room
      400 North St.
      Harrisburg, PA 17120
    • In-person ONLY - please email RA-PWMAACANDCONSUB@pa.gov for special accommodations

    April 23, 2025

    • Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
    • Dial-in: (213) 929-4212
    • Access Code: 940-062-079
    Register for the 4/23/2025 Meeting

    May 21, 2025

    • Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
    • Dial-in:  (914) 614-3221
    • Access Code: 499-304-136
    Register for the 5/21/2025 Meeting

    June 25, 2025

    • Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
    • Dial-in: (562) 247-8422
    • Access Code: 593-504-601
    Register for the 6/25/2025 Meeting

    July 23, 2025
    Meeting is virtual only

    • Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
    • Dial-in: (631) 992-3221
    • Access Code: 761-877-008
    Register for the 7/23/2025 Meeting

    September 24, 2025

    • Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
    • Dial-in: (562) 247-8321
    • Access Code: 609-456-005

    Meeting Documents:

    Register for the 9/24/2025 Meeting

    October 22, 2025
    Meeting is in-person only.

    • Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
    • Location:
      Keystone Building – Forest Room
      400 North St.
      Harrisburg, PA 17120
    • In-person ONLY - please email RA-PWMAACANDCONSUB@pa.gov for special accommodations

    Meeting Documents:

    December 3, 2025

    • Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
    • Dial-in: (631) 992-3221
    • Access Code: 497-794-440

    Meeting Documents:

    Register for the 12/3/2025 Meeting

    Completed 2025 MAAC Consumer Subcommittee Meetings

    Check back later in 2025 for MAAC Consumer Subcommittee meeting material, transcripts, and more.

    For Requests to the Consumer Subcommittee of the Medical Assistance Advisory Committee

    Primary Contact
    Bureau of Policy, Analysis and Planning
    ra-pwmaacandconsub@pa.gov

    Consumer Subcommittee Current Members

    Sally Kozak (Ex-officio Co-Chair)
    Deputy Secretary, Office of Medical Assistance Programs
    Room 515 Health and Welfare Building, Harrisburg, PA 17120 | (717) 787-4639

    Sonia Brookins (Chair)
    Philadelphia Welfare Rights Organization
    soniabrookins@yahoo.com

    Minta Livengood (Vice Chair)
    Indiana County Welfare Rights
    Livengoodminta@gmail.com

    Ronel Baccus
    ronelb724@gmail.com

    Jayme Carreras-Scali
    jaymescali@gmail.com

    Spencer Duffee
    s.duffee@yahoo.com

    Lauren Hatcher
    lrnhatcher@gmail.com

    Liz Healey
    healey.liz@gmail.com

     

     

    Lauren Henderson
    lauren.henderson825@gmail.com

    Rochelle Jackson
    mrslijackson@gmail.com

    Meghann Luczkowski
    meghannk@gmail.com

    Marsha White-Mathis
    Philadelphia Welfare Rights Organization
    marshawm@yahoo.com

     

     