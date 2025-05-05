*Clinical documents MAY include, but are not limited to H&P, Operative Summary, Consultation Report, Procedure Note, Progress Note, and Office Notes.



**Not all HIO member organizations are capable of, or choose to, submit all available data to their HIO. A more specific list of clinical documents available by each HIO and HIO Member Organizations can be found here.

What if my patient has opted out? Under the law that created the P3N, any patient whose health care provider is connected to the P3N will have his or her medical records automatically available for exchange across the P3N to other providers who need it. However, a patient who does not want his or her medical information available for exchange across the network may opt out of the P3N by completing and submitting a patient opt-out form (Spanish) to the eHealth Partnership. If your patient has opted out of the P3N, your query for the patient's medical records will generate a message confirming the patient's opt-out status, and no medical information will be sent.

How do I join the P3N? Providers wanting to connect to each other through the P3N must first connect to a certified regional network, called a health information organization, or HIO. As of November 2017, there are five P3N-connected HIOs exchanging patient medical records. The eHealth Partnership has created a Choose Your HIO web page to help you in your selection of an HIO.

