Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    ERAP Reports and Resources

    Changes to the county reporting process have improved the quality of information coming from individual counties and increased efficiency at the DHS level. The monthly reports are designed to provide legislators, regulators, and others a statistical overview of expenditures and efforts. 

    ERAP 2 Reports

    Past Legislative Reports

    Cumulative Expenditure Reports