The Bureau of Hearings and Appeals (BHA) is made up of four regional offices: Administrative and Central in Harrisburg, Eastern in Philadelphia and Western in Pittsburgh, as well as three field offices in Erie, Reading, and Wilkes-Barre.
The bureau director, administrative regional manager, program administrator, and other key personnel are situated in Harrisburg. Regional managers head the regional offices in Harrisburg, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh.
BHA Office Locations
BHA Headquarters
Bureau Director and Chief Administrative Law Judge
- Tracy L. Henry, Esquire
Harrisburg Office
2330 Vartan Way, Second Floor
Harrisburg, PA 17110-9721
Phone: 717-783-3950
Fax: 717-772-2769
Administrative Region
Administrative Regional Manager
- Charles G. Brace, Esquire
Harrisburg Office
2330 Vartan Way, Second Floor
Harrisburg, PA 17110-9721
Phone: 717-783-3950
Fax: 717-772-2769
Central Region
Central Regional Manager
- Andrew Maloney, Esquire
Harrisburg Office
2330 Vartan Way, Second Floor
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Phone: 717-783-3950
Fax: 717-772-2769
Reading Office
Reading State Office Building
625 Cherry Street, Room 440
Reading, PA 19602
Phone: 610-378-4081
Fax: 610-378-4461
Wilkes-Barre Office
Federal Hearings and Appeals
40 Coal Street, Suite 2
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
Phone: 800-664-7177
or 570-779-5122
Fax: 570-719-0306
Southeastern Region
Southeastern Regional Manager
- Karen Merth
Philadelphia Office
Philadelphia State Office Building
Commonwealth of PA
Department of Human Services
801 Market Street, Suite 5005
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Phone: 215-560-2145
Fax: 215-560-2378
Note: Hearing rooms, reception, and the waiting area for hearings are located on the 4th floor.
Western Region
Western Regional Manager
- Michael Ruane
Pittsburgh Office
2 Gateway Center, Suite 1125
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Phone: 412-565-5213
Fax: 412-565-5514
Erie Office
Renaissance Center
1001 State Street, Suite 401
Erie, PA 16501
Phone: 814-871-4433
Fax: 814-878-5736