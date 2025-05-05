Skip to agency navigation
    Hearings and Appeals

    Bureau of Hearings and Appeals Offices and Contact Information

    The Bureau of Hearings and Appeals (BHA) is made up of four regional offices: Administrative and Central in Harrisburg, Eastern in Philadelphia and Western in Pittsburgh, as well as three field offices in Erie, Reading, and Wilkes-Barre.

    The bureau director, administrative regional manager, program administrator, and other key personnel are situated in Harrisburg. Regional managers head the regional offices in Harrisburg, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh.

    BHA Office Locations

    BHA Headquarters

    Bureau Director and Chief Administrative Law Judge

    • Tracy L. Henry, Esquire

    Harrisburg Office

    2330 Vartan Way, Second Floor 
    Harrisburg, PA 17110-9721 
    Phone: 717-783-3950 
    Fax: 717-772-2769

    Administrative Region

    Administrative Regional Manager

    • Charles G. Brace, Esquire

     

    Harrisburg Office

    2330 Vartan Way, Second Floor 
    Harrisburg, PA 17110-9721 
    Phone: 717-783-3950 
    Fax: 717-772-2769

    Central Region

    Central Regional Manager

    • Andrew Maloney, Esquire

    Harrisburg Office

    2330 Vartan Way, Second Floor 
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    Phone: 717-783-3950 
    Fax: 717-772-2769

    Reading Office

    Reading State Office Building 
    625 Cherry Street, Room 440 
    Reading, PA 19602 
    Phone: 610-378-4081 
    Fax: 610-378-4461

    Wilkes-Barre Office

    Federal Hearings and Appeals 
    40 Coal Street, Suite 2 
    Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702 
    Phone: 800-664-7177 
    or 570-779-5122 
    Fax: 570-719-0306

    Southeastern Region

    Southeastern Regional Manager

    • Karen Merth

     

    Philadelphia Office

    Philadelphia State Office Building
    Commonwealth of PA
    Department of Human Services
    801 Market Street, Suite 5005
    Philadelphia, PA  19107
    Phone: 215-560-2145
    Fax: 215-560-2378

    Note: Hearing rooms, reception, and the waiting area for hearings are located on the 4th floor.

    Western Region

    Western Regional Manager

    • Michael Ruane

     

    Pittsburgh Office

    2 Gateway Center, Suite 1125 
    Pittsburgh, PA 15222 
    Phone: 412-565-5213 
    Fax: 412-565-5514

    Erie Office

    Renaissance Center 
    1001 State Street, Suite 401 
    Erie, PA 16501 
    Phone: 814-871-4433 
    Fax: 814-878-5736