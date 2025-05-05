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    Performance-Based Contracting

    Supports Coordination Organization Directory

    Last Updated: 01/02/2026

    Performance-Based Contracting applies to the Consolidated, Person Family Directed Support (P/FDS), Community Living 1915(c) Waivers, and Pennsylvania State Plan.

    This directory indicates if a Supports Coordination Organization (SCO) is required to have a Quality Improvement Plan for any unmet measures and includes the determination letters listing those unmet measures. 

    You may view more information about SCOs at the following sites: 

    More information regarding Performance-Based Contracting can be found on home.MyODP.org

    SCO Directory

    SCO Name Legal (IRS) Entity Name MPI Improvement Plan Required % of PBC Measures Met Determination Letters
    A Bridge to Independence A Bridge to Independence 102740409 Yes 97% Link to letter
    Achieving More Inc Achieving More, Inc. 102904243 Yes 95% Link to letter
    Adams/York - County Joinder York/Adams Mental Health-Intellectual Developmental Disabilities 100006769 Yes 97% Link to letter
    Amcordcare.Inc/Philadelphia Amcord Care, Inc. 102735875 Yes 89% Link to letter
    Arc Advocacy Services The Arc Alliance Advocacy Services 102471051 Yes 92% Link to letter
    Arrowhead Pathways & Possibilities Arrowhead Pathways & Possibilities 104554055 N/A None New SCO
    Beaver County Beaver County Behavioral Health 100758398 No 100% Link to letter
    Bedford/Somerset - County Joinder Bedford/Somerset Developmental And Behavioral Health Services 100000175 Yes 97% Link to letter
    Bradford/Sullivan - County Joinder Bradford/Sullivan MH/ID Program 100778069 Yes 94% Link to letter
    Cambria - County Joinder County of Cambria Supports Coordination Organization 100741550 Yes 91% Link to letter
    Cameron/Elk - County Joinder Cameron/Elk Behavioral & Developmental Programs 100773868 Yes 94% Link to letter
    Case Management Unit CMU 100002447 Yes 97% Link to letter
    Center For Community Resources Center For Community Resources 100749100 No 100% Link to letter
    Centre - County Joinder Centre County MH/ID/EI-D&A 100729663 Yes 94% Link to letter
    Chester - County Joinder Chester County ID Support Coordination 100765534 No 100% Link to letter
    Columbia/Montour/Snyder/Union - County Joinder CMSU Behavioral Health/Developmental Services 100002090 Yes 97% Link to letter
    Community Guidance Center Community Guidance Center 100003328 Yes 95% Link to letter
    Crawford County Crawford County Human Services 100769239 Yes 97% Link to letter
    Cumberland/Perry - County Joinder County of Cumberland 100007309 No 100% Link to letter
    Cypress Support LLC Cypress Support LLC 103075320 Yes 97% Link to letter
    Delaware - County Joinder County of Delaware Supports Coordination Organization 100006464 Yes 94% Link to letter
    Erie County Care Management Inc Erie County Care Management, Inc. DBA Expert Community Care Management 101754221 Yes 97% Link to letter
    Family Counseling Center Family Counseling Center Of Armstrong County 100756642 Yes 97% Link to letter
    Family Links Familylinks 100005387 Yes 97% Link to letter
    Fayette - County Joinder Fayette County Behavioral Health 100753829 Yes 89% Link to letter
    Forest/Warren - County Joinder Warren County Commissioners 100767216 Yes 94% Link to letter
    Greene - County Joinder Greene County Human Services 100731993 Yes 86% Link to letter
    Heritage Valley Health System Staunton Clinic, Inc. 100003355 Yes 97% Link to letter
    Human Services Center Human Services Center 100756268 Yes 97% Link to letter
    Journey to Wellness Supports Coordination Services Journey To Wellness 103027261 Yes 89% Link to letter
    Lancaster - County Joinder The County of Lancaster 100757720 Yes 97% Link to letter
    Lenape Valley Foundation Lenape Valley Foundation 100772252 Yes 97% Link to letter
    Mercer - County Joinder Mercer County Behavioral Health Commission 100007677 Yes 97% Link to letter
    Miracle Works Miracle Works 103374428 No 100% Link to letter
    North Star Services Inc North Star Services, Inc. 100777437 Yes 92% Link to letter
    Northumberland - County Joinder Northumberland County Human Services BH/IDS 100737807 Yes 94% Link to letter
    Partnership For Community Supports(SC Entity) Partnership For Community Supports 100943921 Yes 95% Link to letter
    Penn Foundation Penn Foundation, Inc. 100755761 Yes 95% Link to letter
    Penndel Mental Health Center Penndel Mental Health Center 100001996 Yes 86% Link to letter
    People First Supports Coordination People First Supports Coordination LLC 102727793 No 100% Link to letter
    Quality Progressions Quality Progressions 100945550 Yes 92% Link to letter
    Rankin Christian Center Rankin Christian Center 101667449 Yes 95% Link to letter
    Service Access And Management Service Access & Management Inc. (SAM Inc.) 100006624 Yes 97% Link to letter
    Service Coordination Unlimited Inc Service Coordination Unlimited, Inc. 102727176 Yes 97% Link to letter
    Support Coordination Services, LLC Support Coordination Services, LLC 103283495 N/A N/A New SCO
    Supporting Compassionate Connections Supporting Compassionate Connections 104574620 N/A None New SCO
    Sydandi LLC Sydandi LLC DBA Care Lync 103219037 Yes 95% Link to letter
    The Consortium West Phila Community Mental Health Consortium Inc (Consortium) 100715523 Yes 94% Link to letter
    The Guidance Center(Provider) The Guidance Center 100002643 No 100% Link to letter
    Tri-Valley Care Inc Tri-Valley Care Inc. 102231690 Yes 86% Link to letter
    Washington Communities Mh/Mr Center,Inc Healing Bridges 100004100 Yes 97% Link to letter
    Wayne County Wayne County Office Of Behavioral and Developmental Programs and Early Intervention 1731082 No 100% Link to letter
    Westmoreland Case Management & Supports, Inc. Westmoreland Casemanagement and Supports, Inc. 100763502 Yes 92% Link to letter
    WJS Allegheny Psychological Associates, Inc. WJS Allegheny Psychological Associates 102145707 Yes 95% Link to letter
    Your Choice Supports Coordination LLC Your Choice Supports Coordination LLC 103254887 No 100% Link to letter