Supports Coordination Organization Directory

Performance-Based Contracting applies to the Consolidated, Person Family Directed Support (P/FDS), Community Living 1915(c) Waivers, and Pennsylvania State Plan.

This directory indicates if a Supports Coordination Organization (SCO) is required to have a Quality Improvement Plan for any unmet measures and includes the determination letters listing those unmet measures.

You may view more information about SCOs at the following sites:

More information regarding Performance-Based Contracting can be found on home.MyODP.org