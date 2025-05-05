Supports Coordination Organization Directory

Performance-Based Contracting applies to the Consolidated, Person Family Directed Support (P/FDS), Community Living 1915(c) Waivers, and Pennsylvania State Plan.
This directory indicates if a Supports Coordination Organization (SCO) is required to have a Quality Improvement Plan for any unmet measures and includes the determination letters listing those unmet measures.
You may view more information about SCOs at the following sites:
More information regarding Performance-Based Contracting can be found on home.MyODP.org
SCO Directory
|SCO Name
|Legal (IRS) Entity Name
|MPI
|Improvement Plan Required
|% of PBC Measures Met
|Determination Letters
|A Bridge to Independence
|A Bridge to Independence
|102740409
|Yes
|97%
|Link to letter
|Achieving More Inc
|Achieving More, Inc.
|102904243
|Yes
|95%
|Link to letter
|Adams/York - County Joinder
|York/Adams Mental Health-Intellectual Developmental Disabilities
|100006769
|Yes
|97%
|Link to letter
|Amcordcare.Inc/Philadelphia
|Amcord Care, Inc.
|102735875
|Yes
|89%
|Link to letter
|Arc Advocacy Services
|The Arc Alliance Advocacy Services
|102471051
|Yes
|92%
|Link to letter
|Arrowhead Pathways & Possibilities
|Arrowhead Pathways & Possibilities
|104554055
|N/A
|None
|New SCO
|Beaver County
|Beaver County Behavioral Health
|100758398
|No
|100%
|Link to letter
|Bedford/Somerset - County Joinder
|Bedford/Somerset Developmental And Behavioral Health Services
|100000175
|Yes
|97%
|Link to letter
|Bradford/Sullivan - County Joinder
|Bradford/Sullivan MH/ID Program
|100778069
|Yes
|94%
|Link to letter
|Cambria - County Joinder
|County of Cambria Supports Coordination Organization
|100741550
|Yes
|91%
|Link to letter
|Cameron/Elk - County Joinder
|Cameron/Elk Behavioral & Developmental Programs
|100773868
|Yes
|94%
|Link to letter
|Case Management Unit
|CMU
|100002447
|Yes
|97%
|Link to letter
|Center For Community Resources
|Center For Community Resources
|100749100
|No
|100%
|Link to letter
|Centre - County Joinder
|Centre County MH/ID/EI-D&A
|100729663
|Yes
|94%
|Link to letter
|Chester - County Joinder
|Chester County ID Support Coordination
|100765534
|No
|100%
|Link to letter
|Columbia/Montour/Snyder/Union - County Joinder
|CMSU Behavioral Health/Developmental Services
|100002090
|Yes
|97%
|Link to letter
|Community Guidance Center
|Community Guidance Center
|100003328
|Yes
|95%
|Link to letter
|Crawford County
|Crawford County Human Services
|100769239
|Yes
|97%
|Link to letter
|Cumberland/Perry - County Joinder
|County of Cumberland
|100007309
|No
|100%
|Link to letter
|Cypress Support LLC
|Cypress Support LLC
|103075320
|Yes
|97%
|Link to letter
|Delaware - County Joinder
|County of Delaware Supports Coordination Organization
|100006464
|Yes
|94%
|Link to letter
|Erie County Care Management Inc
|Erie County Care Management, Inc. DBA Expert Community Care Management
|101754221
|Yes
|97%
|Link to letter
|Family Counseling Center
|Family Counseling Center Of Armstrong County
|100756642
|Yes
|97%
|Link to letter
|Family Links
|Familylinks
|100005387
|Yes
|97%
|Link to letter
|Fayette - County Joinder
|Fayette County Behavioral Health
|100753829
|Yes
|89%
|Link to letter
|Forest/Warren - County Joinder
|Warren County Commissioners
|100767216
|Yes
|94%
|Link to letter
|Greene - County Joinder
|Greene County Human Services
|100731993
|Yes
|86%
|Link to letter
|Heritage Valley Health System
|Staunton Clinic, Inc.
|100003355
|Yes
|97%
|Link to letter
|Human Services Center
|Human Services Center
|100756268
|Yes
|97%
|Link to letter
|Journey to Wellness Supports Coordination Services
|Journey To Wellness
|103027261
|Yes
|89%
|Link to letter
|Lancaster - County Joinder
|The County of Lancaster
|100757720
|Yes
|97%
|Link to letter
|Lenape Valley Foundation
|Lenape Valley Foundation
|100772252
|Yes
|97%
|Link to letter
|Mercer - County Joinder
|Mercer County Behavioral Health Commission
|100007677
|Yes
|97%
|Link to letter
|Miracle Works
|Miracle Works
|103374428
|No
|100%
|Link to letter
|North Star Services Inc
|North Star Services, Inc.
|100777437
|Yes
|92%
|Link to letter
|Northumberland - County Joinder
|Northumberland County Human Services BH/IDS
|100737807
|Yes
|94%
|Link to letter
|Partnership For Community Supports(SC Entity)
|Partnership For Community Supports
|100943921
|Yes
|95%
|Link to letter
|Penn Foundation
|Penn Foundation, Inc.
|100755761
|Yes
|95%
|Link to letter
|Penndel Mental Health Center
|Penndel Mental Health Center
|100001996
|Yes
|86%
|Link to letter
|People First Supports Coordination
|People First Supports Coordination LLC
|102727793
|No
|100%
|Link to letter
|Quality Progressions
|Quality Progressions
|100945550
|Yes
|92%
|Link to letter
|Rankin Christian Center
|Rankin Christian Center
|101667449
|Yes
|95%
|Link to letter
|Service Access And Management
|Service Access & Management Inc. (SAM Inc.)
|100006624
|Yes
|97%
|Link to letter
|Service Coordination Unlimited Inc
|Service Coordination Unlimited, Inc.
|102727176
|Yes
|97%
|Link to letter
|Support Coordination Services, LLC
|Support Coordination Services, LLC
|103283495
|N/A
|N/A
|New SCO
|Supporting Compassionate Connections
|Supporting Compassionate Connections
|104574620
|N/A
|None
|New SCO
|Sydandi LLC
|Sydandi LLC DBA Care Lync
|103219037
|Yes
|95%
|Link to letter
|The Consortium
|West Phila Community Mental Health Consortium Inc (Consortium)
|100715523
|Yes
|94%
|Link to letter
|The Guidance Center(Provider)
|The Guidance Center
|100002643
|No
|100%
|Link to letter
|Tri-Valley Care Inc
|Tri-Valley Care Inc.
|102231690
|Yes
|86%
|Link to letter
|Washington Communities Mh/Mr Center,Inc
|Healing Bridges
|100004100
|Yes
|97%
|Link to letter
|Wayne County
|Wayne County Office Of Behavioral and Developmental Programs and Early Intervention
|1731082
|No
|100%
|Link to letter
|Westmoreland Case Management & Supports, Inc.
|Westmoreland Casemanagement and Supports, Inc.
|100763502
|Yes
|92%
|Link to letter
|WJS Allegheny Psychological Associates, Inc.
|WJS Allegheny Psychological Associates
|102145707
|Yes
|95%
|Link to letter
|Your Choice Supports Coordination LLC
|Your Choice Supports Coordination LLC
|103254887
|No
|100%
|Link to letter