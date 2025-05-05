Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    ​Bureau of Hearings and Appeals

    ​Bureau of Hearings and Appeals Overview

    The Bureau of Hearings and Appeals (BHA) is the Department of Human Services (DHS) entity charged with conducting administrative hearings and timely adjudicating appeals filed in accordance with state and federal regulations. BHA's jurisdiction is vast. It covers nearly 280 different areas, including the denial, suspension, termination, or reduction of any DHS-issued benefit (cash assistance; Medical Assistance; Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits — formerly known as food stamps; social services; durable equipment; etc.).

    BHA is also responsible for rendering legally sound adjudications for disputes regarding child abuse expunction, day care licensure, Medical Assistance provider enrollment, medical provider audit findings, injured DHS employees (Act 534 benefits), Department of Aging actions, Office of State Inspector General Administrative Disqualification Hearings, and nursing home intervention requests, among numerous other issues.

    Jurisdiction

    The Bureau of Hearings and Appeals has the authority delegated by the Secretary of Human Services to hear and adjudicate over 280 jurisdictional issues for the Department of Human Services. The bureau is also designated to hear and adjudicate issues for the Department of Aging under an interagency agreement. The issues under BHA's jurisdiction include, but are not limited to, the following:

    • Denial, reduction, suspension, or termination of cash assistance, Medical Assistance, or SNAP benefits.
    • Denial, reduction, suspension, or termination of direct social services (e.g. day care, legal services, etc.).
    • Denial of PACE prescription benefits by the Department of Aging.
    • Denial, reduction, or termination of Department of Aging adult day care services.
    • Appropriate level of care for nursing home residents.
    • Denial, suspension, or termination of providers from participation in the Medical Assistance program.
    • Liability of payment for persons who are either receiving in-patient or out-patient care in mental health facilities.
    • Denial, suspension, or termination of licensure for personal care boarding home facilities or day care facilities.
    • Employee injury claims under Act 534.
    • Establishment of family service plans for persons receiving services through the local children and youth agency.
    • Adoption subsidy cases and foster care benefit cases.
    • Disputes regarding the maintenance of the permanent record of founded or indicated child abuse in the central state registry.
    • Nursing rate reimbursement (either the establishment of per diem rates or audit resolution issues).
    • In-patient utilization review.
    • Provisions of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) cash payments.
    • Disputes regarding reports of elder abuse to the Department of Aging.

    All hearings regarding recipient related appeals are conducted in accordance with the regulations found at Title 55 Pa. Code, Chapter 275 (and 6 Pa. Code, Chapter 3 for Department of Aging appeals). Recipient claims should be filed with the program office. Hearings for non-recipient related appeals are conducted in accordance with Title 1 Pa. Code Chapters 31, 33 and 35, and Medical Provider appeals are conducted under Title 55 Pa. Code Chapter 41.

    Contact Information & Organization

    BHA is comprised of four regional offices: Administrative and Central in Harrisburg, Eastern in Philadelphia and Western in Pittsburgh, as well as three field offices in Erie, Reading, and Plymouth. The bureau director, administrative regional manager, program administrator, and other key personnel are situated in Harrisburg. Regional managers head the regional offices in Harrisburg, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh.

    BHA Office Locations

    BHA Headquarters
    2330 Vartan Way, Second Floor
    Harrisburg, PA 17110-9721
    Phone: (717) 783-3950
    Fax: (717) 772-2769 or (717) 346-1959

    NameTitlePhone
    Tracy L . Henry, Esq.Director Bureau of Hearings and Appeals717-783-3950
    Charles Brace, Esq.Regional Manager Administrative Regional Office717-783-3950
    Andrew MaloneyCentral Regional Manager — Harrisburg and Reading Regional Offices717-783-3950
    Karen MerthEastern Regional Manager — Philadelphia Regional Office215-560-2145
    Mike RuaneWestern Regional Manager — Pittsburgh and Erie Regional Offices412-565-5213

     

    BHA Regional Offices

    Administrative, Central, and Northeastern Offices

    Administrative Office

    2330 Vartan Way
    Second Floor
    Harrisburg, PA 17110-9721
    Phone: (717) 783-3950
    Fax (717) 772-2769

    Reading Office

    Reading State Office Building
    625 Cherry Street, Room 440
    Reading, PA 19602-9985
    Phone: (610) 378-4081
    Fax: (610) 378-4461

    Northeastern Office

    Federal Hearings and Appeals
    117 W. Main Street
    Plymouth, PA 18651
    Phone: 1-800-664-7177|
    or 570-779-5122
    Fax: 570-719-0306

    Harrisburg Key Personnel

    Name

    Title

    Phone Number

    Tracy L. Henry, Esq.

    Bureau Director

    (717) 783-3950

    Vacant

    Director's Secretary

    (717) 783-3950

    Charles Brace, Esq.

    Administrative Regional Manager

    (717) 783-3950

    Sean Morrison

    Site Administrator (Administrative Region)

    (717) 783-3950

    Andrew Maloney

    Regional Manager (Central - Harrisburg/Reading)

    (717) 783-3950

    Sharon Stuck

    Site Administrator (Recipient Appeals)

    (717) 783-3950

    Raymond Geiger

    Recipient Perfector

    (717) 783-3950

    Rachel Miller

    Recipient Scheduling

    (717) 787-3950

    Yvonne Shetzline

    Administrative Officer (Personnel)

    (717) 736-8942

    Michael Gretsky

    Program Administrator

    (717) 783-3950

    Laura Wolaver

    Administrative Law Judge Supervisor

    (717) 783-3950

    Amy Montgomery

    Administrative Law Judge Supervisor

    (717) 783-3950

    Elizabeth McNallyAdministrative Law Judge Supervisor(717) 783-3950
    Randi CheekAdministrative Law Judge Supervisor(717) 783-3950

    Matthew Lavelle

    Formals Docketing Coordinator

    (717) 736-8946

    Adrienne McGinley

    Perfector - Provider Appeals

    (717) 783-3950

     

    Reading Key Personnel

    Name

    Title

    Phone Number

    Amy Montgomery

    Administrative Law Judge Supervisor

    (610) 378-4081

    ​Laura Wolaver

    ​Administrative Law Judge Supervisor

    ​(610) 378-4081

    Randi CheekAdministrative Law Judge Supervisor(610) 378-4081

    Cindy Espinosa

    Legal Assistant 1

    (610) 378-4081

     

    Southeastern Region

    Philadelphia Office

    Philadelphia State Office Building
    Commonwealth of PA
    Department of Human Services
    801 Market Street, Suite 5005
    Philadelphia, PA 19107
    Phone: (215) 560-2145
    Fax: (215) 560-2378

    Philadelphia Key Personnel

    Name

    Title

    Phone Number

    Karen Merth

    Regional Manager

    (215) 560-2145

    Sharon Eskridge

    Site Administrator (Recipient Appeals)

    (215) 560-2145

    Vivian Vivier-Vangas

    Appeal Perfector

    (215) 560-2145

    Liam Doyle

    Administrative Law Judge Supervisor

    (215) 560-2145

    Derek Dale 

    Administrative Law Judge Supervisor

    (215) 560-2145

    Regina Cooper

    Administrative Law Judge Supervisor

    		(215) 560-2145

     

    Western Region

    Erie Office

    Rennaissance Center
    1001 State Street, Suite 401
    Erie, PA 16501
    Phone: (814) 871-4433
    Fax: (814) 878-5736

    Pittsburgh Office

    2 Gateway Center, Suite 1125
    Pittsburgh, PA 15222-3594
    Phone: 412-565-5213
    Fax: 412-565-5514

    Pittsburgh Key Personnel

    Name

    Title

    Phone Number

    Mike Ruane

    Regional Manager

    (412) 565-5213

    Nicole Frederick

    Site Administrator (Recipient Appeals)

    (412) 565-5213

    Lisa Reno

    Administrative Law Judge Supervisor

    (412) 565-5213

    Lori Shilling

    Administrative Law Judge Supervisor

    		(412) 565-5213

     

    Erie Key Personnel

    Name

    Title

    Phone Number

    Sharon Mock

    Administrative Law Judge Supervisor

    (412) 565-5213

    Lisa Reno

    Administrative Law Judge Supervisor

    (412) 565-5213

    Jennifer Spitznogle

    Legal Assistant 1

    		(814) 871-4433
    Lori ShillingAdministrative Law Judge Supervisor(412) 565-5213