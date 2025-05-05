Bureau of Hearings and Appeals Overview
The Bureau of Hearings and Appeals (BHA) is the Department of Human Services (DHS) entity charged with conducting administrative hearings and timely adjudicating appeals filed in accordance with state and federal regulations. BHA's jurisdiction is vast. It covers nearly 280 different areas, including the denial, suspension, termination, or reduction of any DHS-issued benefit (cash assistance; Medical Assistance; Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits — formerly known as food stamps; social services; durable equipment; etc.).
BHA is also responsible for rendering legally sound adjudications for disputes regarding child abuse expunction, day care licensure, Medical Assistance provider enrollment, medical provider audit findings, injured DHS employees (Act 534 benefits), Department of Aging actions, Office of State Inspector General Administrative Disqualification Hearings, and nursing home intervention requests, among numerous other issues.
Jurisdiction
The Bureau of Hearings and Appeals has the authority delegated by the Secretary of Human Services to hear and adjudicate over 280 jurisdictional issues for the Department of Human Services. The bureau is also designated to hear and adjudicate issues for the Department of Aging under an interagency agreement. The issues under BHA's jurisdiction include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Denial, reduction, suspension, or termination of cash assistance, Medical Assistance, or SNAP benefits.
- Denial, reduction, suspension, or termination of direct social services (e.g. day care, legal services, etc.).
- Denial of PACE prescription benefits by the Department of Aging.
- Denial, reduction, or termination of Department of Aging adult day care services.
- Appropriate level of care for nursing home residents.
- Denial, suspension, or termination of providers from participation in the Medical Assistance program.
- Liability of payment for persons who are either receiving in-patient or out-patient care in mental health facilities.
- Denial, suspension, or termination of licensure for personal care boarding home facilities or day care facilities.
- Employee injury claims under Act 534.
- Establishment of family service plans for persons receiving services through the local children and youth agency.
- Adoption subsidy cases and foster care benefit cases.
- Disputes regarding the maintenance of the permanent record of founded or indicated child abuse in the central state registry.
- Nursing rate reimbursement (either the establishment of per diem rates or audit resolution issues).
- In-patient utilization review.
- Provisions of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) cash payments.
- Disputes regarding reports of elder abuse to the Department of Aging.
All hearings regarding recipient related appeals are conducted in accordance with the regulations found at Title 55 Pa. Code, Chapter 275 (and 6 Pa. Code, Chapter 3 for Department of Aging appeals). Recipient claims should be filed with the program office. Hearings for non-recipient related appeals are conducted in accordance with Title 1 Pa. Code Chapters 31, 33 and 35, and Medical Provider appeals are conducted under Title 55 Pa. Code Chapter 41.
Contact Information & Organization
BHA is comprised of four regional offices: Administrative and Central in Harrisburg, Eastern in Philadelphia and Western in Pittsburgh, as well as three field offices in Erie, Reading, and Plymouth. The bureau director, administrative regional manager, program administrator, and other key personnel are situated in Harrisburg. Regional managers head the regional offices in Harrisburg, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh.
BHA Office Locations
BHA Headquarters
2330 Vartan Way, Second Floor
Harrisburg, PA 17110-9721
Phone: (717) 783-3950
Fax: (717) 772-2769 or (717) 346-1959
|Name
|Title
|Phone
|Tracy L . Henry, Esq.
|Director Bureau of Hearings and Appeals
|717-783-3950
|Charles Brace, Esq.
|Regional Manager Administrative Regional Office
|717-783-3950
|Andrew Maloney
|Central Regional Manager — Harrisburg and Reading Regional Offices
|717-783-3950
|Karen Merth
|Eastern Regional Manager — Philadelphia Regional Office
|215-560-2145
|Mike Ruane
|Western Regional Manager — Pittsburgh and Erie Regional Offices
|412-565-5213
BHA Regional Offices
Administrative, Central, and Northeastern Offices
Administrative Office
2330 Vartan Way
Second Floor
Harrisburg, PA 17110-9721
Phone: (717) 783-3950
Fax (717) 772-2769
Reading Office
Reading State Office Building
625 Cherry Street, Room 440
Reading, PA 19602-9985
Phone: (610) 378-4081
Fax: (610) 378-4461
Northeastern Office
Federal Hearings and Appeals
117 W. Main Street
Plymouth, PA 18651
Phone: 1-800-664-7177|
or 570-779-5122
Fax: 570-719-0306
Harrisburg Key Personnel
Name
Title
Phone Number
Tracy L. Henry, Esq.
Bureau Director
(717) 783-3950
Vacant
Director's Secretary
(717) 783-3950
Charles Brace, Esq.
Administrative Regional Manager
(717) 783-3950
Sean Morrison
Site Administrator (Administrative Region)
(717) 783-3950
Andrew Maloney
Regional Manager (Central - Harrisburg/Reading)
(717) 783-3950
Sharon Stuck
Site Administrator (Recipient Appeals)
(717) 783-3950
Raymond Geiger
Recipient Perfector
(717) 783-3950
Rachel Miller
Recipient Scheduling
(717) 787-3950
Yvonne Shetzline
Administrative Officer (Personnel)
(717) 736-8942
Michael Gretsky
Program Administrator
(717) 783-3950
Laura Wolaver
Administrative Law Judge Supervisor
(717) 783-3950
Amy Montgomery
Administrative Law Judge Supervisor
(717) 783-3950
|Elizabeth McNally
|Administrative Law Judge Supervisor
|(717) 783-3950
|Randi Cheek
|Administrative Law Judge Supervisor
|(717) 783-3950
Matthew Lavelle
Formals Docketing Coordinator
(717) 736-8946
Adrienne McGinley
Perfector - Provider Appeals
(717) 783-3950
Reading Key Personnel
Name
Title
Phone Number
Amy Montgomery
Administrative Law Judge Supervisor
(610) 378-4081
Laura Wolaver
Administrative Law Judge Supervisor
(610) 378-4081
|Randi Cheek
|Administrative Law Judge Supervisor
|(610) 378-4081
Cindy Espinosa
Legal Assistant 1
(610) 378-4081
Southeastern Region
Philadelphia Office
Philadelphia State Office Building
Commonwealth of PA
Department of Human Services
801 Market Street, Suite 5005
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Phone: (215) 560-2145
Fax: (215) 560-2378
Philadelphia Key Personnel
Name
Title
Phone Number
Karen Merth
Regional Manager
(215) 560-2145
Sharon Eskridge
Site Administrator (Recipient Appeals)
(215) 560-2145
Vivian Vivier-Vangas
Appeal Perfector
(215) 560-2145
Liam Doyle
Administrative Law Judge Supervisor
(215) 560-2145
Derek Dale
Administrative Law Judge Supervisor
(215) 560-2145
|Regina Cooper
Administrative Law Judge Supervisor
|(215) 560-2145
Western Region
Erie Office
Rennaissance Center
1001 State Street, Suite 401
Erie, PA 16501
Phone: (814) 871-4433
Fax: (814) 878-5736
Pittsburgh Office
2 Gateway Center, Suite 1125
Pittsburgh, PA 15222-3594
Phone: 412-565-5213
Fax: 412-565-5514
Pittsburgh Key Personnel
Name
Title
Phone Number
Mike Ruane
Regional Manager
(412) 565-5213
Nicole Frederick
Site Administrator (Recipient Appeals)
(412) 565-5213
Lisa Reno
Administrative Law Judge Supervisor
(412) 565-5213
|Lori Shilling
Administrative Law Judge Supervisor
|(412) 565-5213
Erie Key Personnel
Name
Title
Phone Number
Sharon Mock
Administrative Law Judge Supervisor
(412) 565-5213
Lisa Reno
Administrative Law Judge Supervisor
(412) 565-5213
Jennifer Spitznogle
Legal Assistant 1
|(814) 871-4433
|Lori Shilling
|Administrative Law Judge Supervisor
|(412) 565-5213