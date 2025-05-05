The Department of Human Services (DHS) seeks to provide a comprehensive approach to serving children, youth, and young adults — birth through 21 years of age — through programs that focus on early intervention, long-term prevention, and services that support family stability, safety, community protection and the child/youth's healthy development and permanent connections.

In order to meet the needs of children, youth, and families with complex challenges, clear structures are necessary at the county, regional and state levels so that resources, expertise and collaboration can be maximized.

A comprehensive and effective system of care recognizes that children and youth with social, emotional, behavioral, and/or physical health needs often require services from more than one child-serving system. Effective planning takes into account the strengths of the child and family, the multitude of needs, and engages the various human service agencies responsible for assisting the child and family.