Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    These reports describe the facilities inspected and licensed, annual trends in the number of licensed facilities, the needs of the residents served in personal care homes and assisted living residences, the types of violations found, the nature of complaints and incidents received and investigated, the types of enforcement actions taken, and other BHSL activities.

    Note: Prior to the 2023 annual report, reporting was conducted on personal care homes only.

    BHSL Annual Reports

    Adult Residential Licensing Annual Reports

     

    Additional PCH Resources