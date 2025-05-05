These reports describe the facilities inspected and licensed, annual trends in the number of licensed facilities, the needs of the residents served in personal care homes and assisted living residences, the types of violations found, the nature of complaints and incidents received and investigated, the types of enforcement actions taken, and other BHSL activities.
Note: Prior to the 2023 annual report, reporting was conducted on personal care homes only.
BHSL Annual Reports
- Bureau of Human Services Licensing 2024 Annual Report
- Bureau of Human Services Licensing 2023 Annual Report
- Bureau of Human Services Licensing 2022 Annual Report
- Bureau of Human Services Licensing 2021 Annual Report
- Bureau of Human Services Licensing 2020 Annual Report
- Bureau of Human Services Licensing 2019 Annual Report
- Bureau of Human Services Licensing 2018 Annual Report
- Bureau of Human Services Licensing 2017 Annual Report
- Bureau of Human Services Licensing 2016 Annual Report
Adult Residential Licensing Annual Reports
- Adult Residential Licensing 2011 Annual Report
- Adult Residential Licensing 2010 Annual Report
- Adult Residential Licensing 2009 Annual Report
- Adult Residential Licensing 2008 Annual Report