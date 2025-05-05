Alternatives to Nursing Homes

Available Services
Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) are available through the Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL). Information about these services can be found below:
-
Act 150 HCBS program for people with physical disabilities. To be eligible, you must be able to choose, employ, and supervise your own care worker(s) and manage your own finances and legal matters independently.
-
Community HealthChoices (CHC) If you are age 21 or older and have both Medicare and Medicaid, OR receive long-term supports through Medicaid because you need help with everyday personal tasks, you may be covered by this program.
-
Nursing Home Transition (NHT) A program to help people currently living in nursing homes receive services in the setting of their choice, including their homes.
-
Living Independence for the Elderly (LIFE) A program that allows older adults to live on their own while receiving services and supports that meet their health and personal needs.
-
OBRA Waiver An HCBS program for people with severe developmental physical disabilities.
Contant Information
Community HealthChoices Participant Call Center
1-800-757-5042
PA LINK to Aging and Disability Resources
1-800-753-8827