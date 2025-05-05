Child Welfare Mental Health

About

The following Child Welfare and Mental Health Services resources were created in connection with a class action settlement involving the Department of Human Services.

These resources provide guidance to County Children and Youth Agencies (CCYAs), County Mental Health and Intellectual Disability (MH/ID) offices, Primary Contractors (PCs), and Behavioral Health Managed Care Organizations (BHMCOs) with the goal of improving access to medically necessary and appropriate mental health and child welfare services for Class Members (Pennsylvania children and youth under the age of 21 who, now or in the future, are adjudicated dependent and have diagnosed mental health disabilities) in order for the Class Members to grow and thrive by being served in family and integrated settings rather than congregate and segregated environments.