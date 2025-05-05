Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Questions?
Call the Department of Human Services Helpline, toll-free, at 1-800-692-7462 (1-800-451-5886 for individuals with hearing impairments) or your county assistance office.
SNAP Replacement Benefits
If you receive SNAP and you lost food during a power outage, fire, or other household misfortune, tell your county assistance office (CAO) right away.
Protect Your Benefits!
New EBT Card Lock Feature is Available Through ConnectEBT
Pennsylvania is proud to offer a new Card Lock safety feature now available on the ConnectEBT website and mobile app, through our Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) vendor, Conduent. This feature allows you to lock your EBT card when not in use to protect your SNAP and cash benefits from skimming and theft. Locking your EBT card blocks all purchases, balance inquiries, and transactions to keep your funds secure. You should always Lock your card when it’s not in use, then simply Unlock your card before making a purchase! You can also use the Auto Re-Lock feature to automatically Re-Lock your card in 30, 60, or 90 minutes after unlocking.
EBT Card Lock
Don’t forget: You can also download the official myCOMPASS PA mobile app for free, which allows users to view their EBT balance and transactions, update personal information, view eNotices, submit documents, and more!
Locking your EBT card is simple:
Download the free, secure ConnectEBT mobile app or navigate to www.connectebt.com and create a User Account to get started!
Select the Lock/Unlock Card Button on the ConnectEBT app or website home screen
- Select your lock preference:
- Lock My Card Everywhere will prevent all types of purchases, including online and at stores
- Lock My Card Outside of PA will prevent all purchases at stores outside of PA but will still allow all online purchases
- Click OK
Done Shopping?
Simply re-lock your card or use the Auto Re-Lock feature to make protecting your benefits on-the-go even easier.
General SNAP Information
In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form (AD-3027) found online at the U.S. Department of Agriculture website or at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:
- Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights; 1400 Independence Avenue, SW; Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;
- Fax: (202) 690-7442; or
- Email: program.intake@usda.gov.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Maximum Benefit Amounts
October 1, 2024
|Family Size
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|Each Additional
|Maximum
|$292
|$536
|$768
|$975
|$1,158
|$1,390
|$1,536
|$1,756
|Add $220
Apply for SNAP
Apply online, in person, or by mail. All Pennsylvanians who need assistance are encouraged to apply. You do not need to know whether you are eligible to apply for SNAP. After you submit your application, DHS will review it and determine your eligibility.
Who can apply?
- The head of the household
- The spouse of the head of household
- Any other responsible household member
- A designated authorized representative (can be a friend, relative, neighbor, or anyone else the applicant trusts to go food shopping and use their SNAP benefits)
SNAP Frequently Asked Questions
SNAP benefits are placed in an electronic account that only the recipient can use. This system is called electronic benefits transfer, or EBT. The eligible household receives the Pennsylvania EBT ACCESS card, which allows withdrawals for food purchases at grocery stores and supermarkets. The store uses the EBT ACCESS card to electronically subtract purchases from the SNAP account. The eligible household can only spend the amount that is in the account. This is not a credit card.
To get SNAP benefits, your income has to be under certain limits. SNAP households may receive deductions from their gross income for things like housing costs, child or dependent care payments, and medical expenses more than $35 for older adults or people with disabilities. Learn more about eligibility requirements for SNAP.
- The best way to know your balance is to keep your last receipt.
- If you lose your last receipt and need to know your balance, call the recipient hotline, 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-888-EBT-PENN.
- Go online to view your transaction history, learn more about EBT, and more.
The United States Department of Agriculture provides several resources to help you prepare healthy meals on a budget:
Pennsylvania provides additional information about healthy eating through Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education (SNAP-Ed).
The SNAP Recipe Finder helps you create cookbooks and shopping lists. Use it to search for recipes based on total cost or cost per serving.
- Find a nearby food pantry.
- Contact your regional food bank.
- Contact your county assistance office for help finding food resources.
SNAP Quality Control is a process for reviewing SNAP cases. Federal law requires random SNAP cases to be reviewed every month in all states.