Applying for CHIP is easy. You can apply online or by mail in the privacy of your own home. If you apply online, you will be able to select from the CHIP insurance companies that provide insurance in your county. To find out which insurance companies offer CHIP in your area, enter your county of residence in the “Search” field below, or click “Sort & Filter” to choose your county from the full list of 67 counties in PA.

You can also apply using the printed English paper application or Spanish paper application.

To apply using this application, people should fax, mail, or drop off, the completed application and supporting documentation to their local County Assistance Office.

Contact Information for all CHIP Insurance Companies