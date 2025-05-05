Family Support Programs

In Pennsylvania there are currently eight federally recognized models that OCDEL supports through a combination of federal and state funding. OCDEL utilizes the Home Visiting Evidence of Effectiveness (HomVEE) list of approved models.

EBHV is a prevention and intervention strategy that connects pregnant caregivers and new caregivers with nurses, mental health clinicians, parent educators, and other trained professionals for a diverse array of intensive support services.

For caregivers who opt into these support services, home visitors regularly travel to the caregivers' homes or another natural learning environment to provide the tools, guidance, and support necessary to raise a healthy family.

Since home visiting is a service delivery strategy, individual programs, their goals, and their evidence-base can differ dramatically. These programs vary with respect to the age of the child, eligibility criteria of the family, range of services offered, intensity and frequency of home visits, and content of the curriculum used in the program. Programs should be responsive to the needs of the community they intend to serve.

All home visiting programs are based on the belief that services delivered in a family's natural learning environment will have a positive impact and supporting positive parenting practices and can have long-term benefits for child development.