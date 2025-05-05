Learn more about:
Pennsylvania's Early Intervention program provides coaching support and services to families with children, from birth to age five, with developmental delays and disabilities. Early intervention builds upon the natural learning opportunities that occur within the daily routines of a child and their family.
Early Intervention supports services and resources for children that enhance daily opportunities for learning provided in settings where a child would be if they did not have a developmental delay and disability, provides families' independence and competencies, and respects families' strengths, values and diversity. Supports and services are designed to meet the developmental needs of children with a disability, as well as the needs of the family related to enhancing the child's development in one or more of the following areas:
- Physical development, including vision and hearing
- Cognitive development
- Communication development
- Social or emotional development
- Adaptive development
Make a Referral
CONNECT Helpline: 1-800-692-7288
If you or a family member have a concern about a child’s development, contact Pennsylvania Statewide CONNECT. The family will be referred to a local Early Intervention program for a developmental screening and if appropriate an evaluation of the child’s development.
Eligibility and Services
Children from birth to age five who have special needs due to developmental delays and disabilities are eligible to receive Early Intervention services.
The services provided to children and their families differ based upon the individual needs and strengths of each child and the child's family. Services may be provided in the child's home, child care center, nursery school, play group, Head Start program, early childhood special education classroom or other settings familiar to the family. Early Intervention supports and services are embedded in typical routines and activities, within the family, community and/or early care and education settings. This approach provides frequent, meaningful practice and skill-building opportunities.
Costs
Early Intervention services are provided at no cost to families.
Program Applications
