Guaranteed Income Pilot Projects

What is a GI program?



GI or Universal Basic Income (UBI) pilot projects provide eligible individuals with regular cash payments for a specific and limited time period. These payments are meant to help recipients reach a standard of living above the poverty line, and the money can be spent in any way that best supports the recipient and/or their family.

Will receiving GI program payments affect my other benefits?

Some GI cash payments may affect eligibility and benefit levels for public assistance programs such as:

The way that these programs are affected depends on each program's rules for considering the GI payments. The Department of Human Services (DHS) evaluates each GI pilot project to determine what impact(s) it has on assistance programs.

GI Pilot Program Contacts

The local agencies overseeing each GI project decide the criteria, design, and funding for their particular project. If you have questions and/or need details about a pilot project, contact the agency overseeing the project. Some pilots do not accept direct enrollment from the general public.

Below is a list of active GI pilots known to DHS. This information is current as of June 2026.