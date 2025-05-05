Guaranteed Income Pilot Projects

What is a GI program?
GI or Universal Basic Income (UBI) pilot projects provide eligible individuals with regular cash payments for a specific and limited time period. These payments are meant to help recipients reach a standard of living above the poverty line, and the money can be spent in any way that best supports the recipient and/or their family.
Will receiving GI program payments affect my other benefits?
Some GI cash payments may affect eligibility and benefit levels for public assistance programs such as:
- Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
- Medicaid (Medical Assistance)
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP),
- Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)
- Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).
The way that these programs are affected depends on each program's rules for considering the GI payments. The Department of Human Services (DHS) evaluates each GI pilot project to determine what impact(s) it has on assistance programs.
GI Pilot Program Contacts
The local agencies overseeing each GI project decide the criteria, design, and funding for their particular project. If you have questions and/or need details about a pilot project, contact the agency overseeing the project. Some pilots do not accept direct enrollment from the general public.
Below is a list of active GI pilots known to DHS. This information is current as of June 2026.
Project Name
Point of Contact
Population Served
Start Date/County
PHL Housing+
300 households on the Philadelphia Housing Authority Housing Choice Voucher and the Public Housing Waitlist.
One Family Philadelphia Guaranteed Income Financial Treatment (GIFTT) pilot
250 cancer patients receiving treatment at Philadelphia partner hospitals.
Guaranteed Income for Survivors of Firearm Violence
50 participants
Philly Joy Bank
250 expecting parents and parents of newborns
Pediatric RISE in High Risk Neuroblastoma
83 families over 10 cancer centers
Xiente Guaranteed Income Initative
10 families
Network Economic Support Transfers (NEST) Pilot Project
60 participants
Thriving Providers Project (TPP) - Pittsburgh
25 participants
Healthy Mama, Healthy Baby/Neighbors Trust
25-75 participants determined by fundraising (new participants will be added in monthly cohorts, as funding allows
Allegheny County Reentry Services Pilot
1,200 overall; 500 receiving short-term financial assistance and 700 receiving incentives for class attendance
The Welcome Table
10
Pediatric Rise Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
150 families across 7 US centers will receive supportive care, half of those (75) will receive cash support
Tiger Electrical Academy Carpentry Finishing and Framing Skills Program
40 participants will be enrolled and will receive stipends
Congreso de Latinos Unidos, Inc CDL-A Training
36 participants will receive stipends
Energy Coordinating Agency (ECA) VST Stipend
30 participants will receive stipends
Jefferson Medical Billing and Coding Certificate Program
40 participants will receive stipends
DHS' Role
DHS collaborates with GI pilot project coordinators before the pilot project starts to inform them of impacts on public assistance benefits. DHS also ensures that GI coordinators know to encourage GI program recipients who are also receive public assistance benefits to report the GI payments to their county assistance office. Agencies can contact DHS OIM to initiate collaboration. DHS also informs CAOs about GI pilot programs serving individuals in their county and the impacts on program eligibility so that they are aware of how to accurately process benefits for people receiving GI payments.