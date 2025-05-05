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    Guaranteed Income Pilot Projects

    In response to growing interest, local entities are creating Guaranteed Income (GI) projects through both governmental and private funding. These programs study the effect of unconditional funds on low-income individuals and whether such funds benefit their long-term economic stability, employment prospects, reduced food insecurity, and improved health.

    What is a GI program?

    GI or Universal Basic Income (UBI) pilot projects provide eligible individuals with regular cash payments for a specific and limited time period. These payments are meant to help recipients reach a standard of living above the poverty line, and the money can be spent in any way that best supports the recipient and/or their family.

    Will receiving GI program payments affect my other benefits?

    Some GI cash payments may affect eligibility and benefit levels for public assistance programs such as:

    The way that these programs are affected depends on each program's rules for considering the GI payments. The Department of Human Services (DHS) evaluates each GI pilot project to determine what impact(s) it has on assistance programs.

    GI Pilot Program Contacts

    The local agencies overseeing each GI project decide the criteria, design, and funding for their particular project. If you have questions and/or need details about a pilot project, contact the agency overseeing the project. Some pilots do not accept direct enrollment from the general public.

    Below is a list of active GI pilots known to DHS. This information is current as of June 2026.

    ​Project Name

    ​Point of Contact

    ​Population Served

    ​Start Date/County

    ​PHL Housing+

    ​300 households on the Philadelphia Housing Authority Housing Choice Voucher and the Public Housing Waitlist.

    • County: ​Philadelphia
    • Start Date: Sept. 1, 2022
    • Details: Enrollment period has ended

    One Family Philadelphia Guaranteed Income Financial Treatment (GIFTT) pilot

    250 cancer patients receiving treatment at Philadelphia partner hospitals.

    • Counties: Berks, Bucks, Delaware, Chester, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and Philadelphia (including the City of Philadelphia)
    • Start Date: Sept. 25, 2024

    Guaranteed Income for Survivors of Firearm Violence

    50 participants

    • County: Philadelphia
    • Start Date: Feb. 1, 2023

    Philly Joy Bank

    • Stacey Kallem, Director
      Division of Maternal, Child and Family Health, Philadelphia Dept of Public Health

    250 expecting parents and parents of newborns

    • County: Philadelphia
    • Start Date: May 1, 2024

    Pediatric RISE in High Risk Neuroblastoma

    83 families over 10 cancer centers

    • Counties: All counties in PA
    • Start Date: Oct. 1, 2024

    Xiente Guaranteed Income Initative

    10 families

    • County: Philadelphia
    • Start Date: Dec. 20, 2024

    Network Economic Support Transfers (NEST) Pilot Project

    60 participants

    • County: Philadelphia
    • Start Date: Apr. 1, 2025

    Thriving Providers Project (TPP) - Pittsburgh

    25 participants

    • County: Allegheny
    • Start Date: Jun. 30, 2025

    Healthy Mama, Healthy Baby/Neighbors Trust

    25-75 participants determined by fundraising (new participants will be added in monthly cohorts, as funding allows

    • County: Philadelphia
    • Start Date: April 1, 2025

    Allegheny County Reentry Services Pilot

    1,200 overall; 500 receiving short-term financial assistance and 700 receiving incentives for class attendance

    • County: Allegheny
    • Start Date: October 1, 2025

    The Welcome Table

    10

    • County: Philadelphia
    • Start Date: 1/1/2026

    Pediatric Rise Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

    150 families across 7 US centers will receive supportive care, half of those (75) will receive cash support

    • County: Philadelphia
    • Start Date: January 1, 2026

    Tiger Electrical Academy Carpentry Finishing and Framing Skills Program

    40 participants will be enrolled and will receive stipends

    • County: Philadelphia
    • February: February 1, 2026

    Congreso de Latinos Unidos, Inc CDL-A Training

    36 participants will receive stipends

    • County: Philadelphia
    • Start Date: January 1, 2026

    Energy Coordinating Agency (ECA) VST Stipend

    • Steve Luxton, Chief Executive Officer
      Phone: 215‑609‑1000
    • Lisa Padilla, Director of Training
      Email: lisap@ecasys.org
      Phone: 215-609-1000

    30 participants will receive stipends

    • County: Philadelphia
    • Start Date: January 1, 2026

    Jefferson Medical Billing and Coding Certificate Program

    40 participants will receive stipends

    • County: Philadelphia
    • Start Date: March 1, 2026

     

    DHS' Role

    DHS collaborates with GI pilot project coordinators before the pilot project starts to inform them of impacts on public assistance benefits. DHS also ensures that GI coordinators know to encourage GI program recipients who are also receive public assistance benefits to report the GI payments to their county assistance office. Agencies can contact DHS OIM to initiate collaboration. DHS also informs CAOs about GI pilot programs serving individuals in their county and the impacts on program eligibility so that they are aware of how to accurately process benefits for people receiving GI payments.