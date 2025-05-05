Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline

    For Immediate Help: Call 988

    Additional assistance is also available from County-specific crisis lines.

    County Mental Health & Developmental Services

    Mental Health Services in Pennsylvania are administered through county Mental Health and Developmental Services (MH/DS) program offices and the actual mental health services are delivered by the county or local provider agencies under contract with the county MH/DS office. The county MH/DS office determines a person's eligibility for service funding, assesses the need for treatment or other services and makes referrals to appropriate programs to fit service needs.

    Find County Mental Health & Developmental Services

    Additional Services