Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Pharmacy Services

    Fee-for-Service Pharmacy Prior Authorization Fax Forms

    ​​Statewide PDL Drugs/Drug Classes Fax Forms*

    NOTE: Please use the Non-Preferred Medication Form for drugs included on the Statewide PDL that do not have a corresponding drug-specific or PDL class-specific form in the list below. 

    Fee-for-Service Non-PDL Drugs/Drug Classes Fax Forms