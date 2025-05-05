Changes to Medicaid

The federal budget bill makes changes to Medicaid for certain Medicaid recipients. If you are eligible for Medicaid because of Medicaid expansion, starting in 2027, you will:

Have to work, be in school, and/or participate community engagement like volunteering for at least 20 hours each week to meet a new Medicaid work requirement

Need to renew your coverage every six months instead of once a year

Learn more about changes to Medicaid starting in 2027

Medicaid recipients who are affected by these new rules will get more information form PA DHS about their benefits and what they need to do to maintain their Medicaid coverage before the end of 2026.

Your benefits will not change without notice from DHS. You will have the opportunity to update your case information before any changes are made.



DHS will help you prepare for changes to your benefits as they come. Be on the lookout for more information from DHS about your benefits