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Semi-Annual Reporting, known as “SAR,” is a required process for many SNAP and/or TANF households and a limited number of Medicaid (Medical Assistance) households.
SAR checks if you have any changes in your household.
PA needs this information so that your SNAP, TANF, or MA benefits stay correct. Changes that need to be reported could be about your income (like getting a raise, a new job, or stopping a job), someone who moved in or out of your household, or where you live. You must complete your SAR every six months after your SNAP, TANF, or MA application or annual renewal, even if nothing has changed. If you don’t complete the SAR process, you could lose your benefits.
Households that receive SNAP and/or TANF and a limited number of Medicaid (Medical Assistance) households are enrolled in SAR. SNAP households do not need to complete a SAR if:
- Every member in the household is at least 60 years old and/or has a disability, has no earned income, and every member purchases and prepares meals together.
- You receive extended SNAP while transitioning off of cash assistance.
- A member of your household is unable to receive SNAP due to a program violation.
- You receive SNAP through the Pennsylvania Combined Application Project (PA CAP).
There will be a date printed on the SAR paperwork that is sent by eNotice or mailed to you. It is important that you complete and submit your SAR by this due date or your benefits could stop. If your SAR is not received by the due date, we will mail you a Late/Incomplete Notice (L/IN) and a new SAR form. If your SAR is not returned and processed by the new due date, your SNAP benefits will be suspended and then closed. You can submit your completed SAR or re-apply within 30 days of closing and your benefits will restart if you are still eligible.
You must include the completed SAR form and proof of income for the month listed on your form. If you have multiple people in your household, you must include proof of income for everyone who is working or receiving money.
You need to provide proof of income even if you haven’t had any changes. Some common document types include:
- Pay stubs
- Employer’s statements
- Current check stubs
If you report any changes on your form, you also need to include proof of those changes. For example, if you moved, provide a new lease or letter from the person you are renting from showing the start date, address, and how much you pay in rent.
Here’s how you can submit your proof:
- Online: If you complete your SAR online, you can upload documents after you complete your form.
- Mail: Include your documents with your form.
- In-person: Drop off documents at your local county assistance office.
How can I submit my SAR?
We will send you an eNotice or mail you your SAR form with a due date. Here are ways you can complete it:
Online:
For the fastest service, create an account or log in to the COMPASS website or the myCOMPASS PA mobile app to complete your SAR online. The myCOMPASS PA mobile app can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
Mail or in-person:
If you can't complete your SAR online you can return your packet to your local county assistance office. SAR forms can be returned by mail, in-person drop-off, or by using the drop box outside your local county assistance office.
If you submitted a form or proof on the COMPASS website or myCOMPASS PA mobile app, you can log in to your account to see whether it was received. Further processing updates are not available for forms or documents online. Submission tracking is not available for forms received by mail or drop-off.
Check the COMPASS website. If you are enrolled in eNotices, you will get your SAR through your COMPASS account. You can complete your SAR form online on the COMPASS website or the myCOMPASS PA mobile app. If you are not able to complete the form online or still need help, call the Customer Service Center at 1-877-395-8930 or 215-560-7226 in Philadelphia.
SAR households must always report the following changes within 10 days of the change:
- Income increase: Report this if the amount of money your household makes for a month before taxes goes above the limit for the number of people in your household (see the SNAP Income Limits chart below). This includes temporary and permanent changes to your income. Examples of income include income from a job, Social Security, unemployment, and Advance Child Tax Credit payments. To report, you’ll need:
- Your new monthly gross income (before taxes and deductions)
- The date the change happened
SNAP Income Guidelines (effective October 1, 2025)
What is the income limit for my family size?
Your household’s SNAP income limit depends on multiple factors. The table shows the maximum monthly income, but the best way to know what you qualify for is to apply.
|Household Size
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|Each Addt’l
|Maximum Gross Monthly Income
|$2,610
|$3,526
|$4,442
|$5,360
|$6,276
|$7,192
|$8,110
|$9,026
|$9,944
|$10,862
|$918
- Household change: Report if someone moves in or out of your household since your most recent SAR or renewal. You will need to provide their name and details. If they work, provide proof of their income.
- Work/community engagement hours drop (SNAP recipients with work requirements only): Report if a household member has to meet SNAP work reporting requirements and they do not meet the work rules. This happens if they work or volunteer fewer than 80 hours per month and are not in an education or training program at last part-time. Include proof of the change.
Add up the gross income (before taxes) that every household member received during the month. Include:
- Wages or paychecks
- Social Security or SSI
- Unemployment compensation
- Court-ordered or voluntary support payments
- Any other benefits
You are part of a pilot campaign to remind Pennsylvanians participating in the SNAP program about their reporting requirement. Reminders are sent 3 months after your application or last renewal.
We will never ask you for your personal information in these text messages.
Online:
For the fastest service, create an account or log in to the COMPASS website or the myCOMPASS PA mobile app to complete your SAR online. The myCOMPASS PA mobile app can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
Phone:
Call the Customer Service Center at 1-877-395-8930 or your county assistance office.
Mail or in-person:
If you can't complete your SAR online you can return your packet to your local county assistance office. SAR forms can be returned by mail, in-person drop-off, or by using the drop box outside your local county assistance office.
Your benefits will be adjusted and may go up or down depending on the change reported, or your eligibility for the program may change. We will notify you if your benefits are adjusted or your eligibility changes. Not reporting can also impact your benefits.
If you purposely hold back information about changes in your household, you may have to pay back extra benefits you received. You may also be removed from the SNAP program for 12 months, 24 months, or permanently, and you may face fines or jail time if you intentionally don’t report a change.