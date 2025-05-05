Semi-Annual Reporting, known as “SAR,” is a required process for many SNAP and/or TANF households and a limited number of Medicaid (Medical Assistance) households.

SAR checks if you have any changes in your household.

PA needs this information so that your SNAP, TANF, or MA benefits stay correct. Changes that need to be reported could be about your income (like getting a raise, a new job, or stopping a job), someone who moved in or out of your household, or where you live. You must complete your SAR every six months after your SNAP, TANF, or MA application or annual renewal, even if nothing has changed. If you don’t complete the SAR process, you could lose your benefits.