    Aging & Physical Disabilities

    We are dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for older adults and individuals with physical disabilities by providing comprehensive resources, support, and services. 

    Programs offered by the Department of Human Services (DHS) aim to promote independence, ensure safety, and improve overall well-being.

    The Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL) administers Medicaid (also known as Medical Assistance in Pennsylvania) programs that provide long-term services to older Pennsylvanians and adults with physical disabilities.

    Whether you are seeking information about long-term care, home and community-based services, or assistance with daily living activities, our goal is to help you navigate these options with ease and confidence.

    Community HealthChoices (CHC)

    Long-Term Care Services

    Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS)

    Alternatives to Nursing Homes

    Medicaid for Older People and People with Disabilities

    LIFE (Living Independence for the Elderly)

    Independent Enrollment Broker (IEB)

    Contact Info

    Are you looking for help with your services?

    PA LINK to Aging and Disability Resources

    Long-Term Care Helpline
    1-800-753-8827
    Hotline number for consumers and family members.