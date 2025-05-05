Skip to agency navigation
    Department of Human Services

    Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS)

    Every individual served by the behavioral healthcare system will have the opportunity for growth, recovery, and inclusion in their community, have access to culturally competent services and supports of their choice, and enjoy a quality of life that includes family members and friends.

    OMHSAS ensures a responsive behavioral health system is developed, maintained, and reviewed for Pennsylvanians enrolled in the Behavioral Health-Health Choices (BH-HC) managed care program and receiving county-based programming.

    OMHSAS maintains a close relationship with county-affiliated primary contractors to manage the contractual obligations of the Behavioral Health HealthChoices program and county mental mealth offices that execute community-based programming. OMHSAS oversees six state-run psychiatric hospitals and one psychiatric hospital-nursing home. Norristown and Torrance State Hospitals are Regional Forensic Psychiatric Centers that provide active psychiatric treatment and/or psychiatric evaluation in a medium security facility to persons that are involved with the county-based judicial/correction systems. OMHSAS acts as a conduit between the community and state to develop, monitor, and evaluate programs and services based on recovery and resiliency principles. OMHSAS provides guidance to other state agencies (i.e., Department of Health, Department of Corrections, Pennsylvania Insurance Department, Pennsylvania Department of Education, Department of State) on the impacts of changes to behavioral health policies, legislation, and regulation.

      How to Find Services

      If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental or behavioral health crisis, call or text 988 to be connected to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Trained professionals are available 24/7, and services are free and confidential.

      Mental health services in Pennsylvania are administered through county mental health and intellectual disabilities program offices and the actual mental health services are delivered by the county or local provider agencies under contract with the county. The county office determines a person's eligibility for service funding, assesses the need for treatment or other services and makes referrals to appropriate programs to fit service needs.

       