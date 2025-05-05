OMHSAS ensures a responsive behavioral health system is developed, maintained, and reviewed for Pennsylvanians enrolled in the Behavioral Health-Health Choices (BH-HC) managed care program and receiving county-based programming.

OMHSAS maintains a close relationship with county-affiliated primary contractors to manage the contractual obligations of the Behavioral Health HealthChoices program and county mental mealth offices that execute community-based programming. OMHSAS oversees six state-run psychiatric hospitals and one psychiatric hospital-nursing home. Norristown and Torrance State Hospitals are Regional Forensic Psychiatric Centers that provide active psychiatric treatment and/or psychiatric evaluation in a medium security facility to persons that are involved with the county-based judicial/correction systems. OMHSAS acts as a conduit between the community and state to develop, monitor, and evaluate programs and services based on recovery and resiliency principles. OMHSAS provides guidance to other state agencies (i.e., Department of Health, Department of Corrections, Pennsylvania Insurance Department, Pennsylvania Department of Education, Department of State) on the impacts of changes to behavioral health policies, legislation, and regulation.