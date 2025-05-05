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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of Human Services

    DHS Press Office

    The Office of Press and Communications is committed to working with members of the news media and being an open and transparent source on agency matters. The office coordinates the preparation of news releases, speeches, and printed/digital materials.

    Media Requests

    For all press inquiries, members of the media should contact the PA DHS Press Office at: RA-pwdhspressoffice@pa.gov. When contacting the Press Office, provide your name, the name of your media outlet, your deadline, a brief overview of your story, and your questions.

    What's New at DHS?

    Press Releases

    Read current and past press releases via the Pennsylvania Pressroom.

    Read Press Releases

    Request a Speaker

    Request a DHS representative to participate in an event by submitting the form below.

    Download the Speaker Request Form

    Important Data

    Review the latest program enrollment numbers via an interactive county-by-county map. 

    View Enrollment Data

    Secretary's Portrait

    A high-resolution portrait of DHS Secretary is available for download. To request additional DHS portraits or photographs, please send an email to the DHS Press & Communications Office.

    Download Portrait
    About Valerie A. Arkoosh, MD, MPH