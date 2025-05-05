Media Requests
For all press inquiries, members of the media should contact the PA DHS Press Office at: RA-pwdhspressoffice@pa.gov. When contacting the Press Office, provide your name, the name of your media outlet, your deadline, a brief overview of your story, and your questions.
What's New at DHS?
Press Releases
Read current and past press releases via the Pennsylvania Pressroom.
Request a Speaker
Request a DHS representative to participate in an event by submitting the form below.
Important Data
Review the latest program enrollment numbers via an interactive county-by-county map.
DHS Social Media
Follow DHS on all of our social media channels!
Secretary's Portrait
A high-resolution portrait of DHS Secretary is available for download. To request additional DHS portraits or photographs, please send an email to the DHS Press & Communications Office.