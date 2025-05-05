Home and community-based services are also known as waiver-funded services or waiver programs.

The name waiver comes from the fact that the federal government "waives" medical assistance rules for institutional care in order for Pennsylvania to use the funds for HCBS. HCBS provides for supports and services beyond those covered by the Medical Assistance (also referred to as Medicaid) program that enables a person to remain in a community setting rather than being admitted to a Long Term Care Facility. Currently, the Department of Human Services administers 12 HCBS programs. Each HCBS program has its own eligibility requirements and services.



If a person is determined eligible for more than one HCBS program, the person cannot receive services under two or more such programs at the same time. The person must choose one HCBS program and receive the services provided by it.

A list of the available home and community-based programs and their associated eligibility requirements can be found below.