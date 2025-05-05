The goal of this project is to implement a single Enterprise Licensing System (ELS) that addresses licensing and certification needs, as well as incident and complaint management, across multiple state agencies.
The ELS will provide a standardized enterprise-wide solution that is configurable and can also provide a limited degree of customization by each agency to meet their specific needs. The Commonwealth is moving away from customized solutions and pursuing low-code configurable solutions.
ELS Improvements
- Increased collaboration and communication across Agencies.
- Improved scheduling of licensing inspections by allowing staff to coordinate visits with multiple agencies for the same provider, resulting in timelier issuance of licenses and renewals.
- Streamlined business processes, including electronic sharing and storing of documents and pre-populated forms and templates.
- Expanded and improved system functionality, including mobile capabilities.
- Reduced maintenance and operations costs from multiple licensing and incident management systems to one.
- Improved and consistent reporting across programs.