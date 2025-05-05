CDP Clubhouses

Pennsylvania Clubhouse Coalition



Beginning in the 1970s with the early development of psychiatric rehabilitation philosophy and principles, many programs were established with the name “clubhouse.” While many of these programs provide effective and needed services, not all of these “clubhouses” follow Clubhouse International’s (CI) clubhouse standards. CI clubhouses follow a very unique model of psychiatric rehabilitation. Visit the CI web site for more information.

The Pennsylvania Clubhouse Coalition (PCC) was founded in October 1993 by four clubhouses, which follow the 36 clubhouse standards established by Clubhouse International, based in Fountain House, New York City. Over the past 10 years, the PCC has grown to 23 clubhouses. These clubhouses are committed to supporting the growth and recovery of people with mental illness and to reducing the stigma associated with having a mental illness in the community, especially through employment.

The Pennsylvania Clubhouse Coalition serves as a forum to facilitate the enhancement of Clubhouse International’s clubhouse rehabilitation programs and to improve the lives of people with mental illness in Pennsylvania.

Functions of the PA Clubhouse Coalition