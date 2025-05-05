Prior Authorization Portal

The Prior Authorization Provider Portal will be introduced through a series of phased rollout waves across Pennsylvania, organized by review type, including provider type and specialty.

For each wave, providers included in that review type will first receive a kickoff communication with instructions on how to register for the portal. Providers will then complete the registration and onboarding process and attend an initial training session focused on how to use the portal for their specific review type.

Following training, providers may begin submitting prior authorization requests in the portal on their assigned start date. A follow-up training session will be held approximately two weeks later to address questions and issues that may arise during early portal use.

Additional review types, including those scheduled for future waves, will be added as implementation progresses. Once all planned rollout waves are complete, the portal will be open for use across all review and provider types, and any new providers will be directed to existing training materials aligned to their applicable review type.