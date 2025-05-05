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    Application for Human Services Licensure

    The Application for Certificate of Compliance (HS 633) is used to apply for a license to become a provider of human services programs

    Apply for a License
    Video: Learn How to Apply

    Who Needs a Human Services License?

    • Adoption Services
    • County Children and Youth Agency
    • Day Treatment Program
    • Foster Family Care Agency Services
    • Mobile Programs
    • Non-Secure Residential Services
    • Outdoor Program
    • Private Children and Youth Agency
    • Secure Care Program
    • Secure Detention Facilities
    • Supervised Independent Living Program
    • Transitional Living Program
    • Secure Residential Services

    • Assertive Community Treatment (ACT)
    • Community Residential Rehabilitation Service
    • Crisis Intervention Programs
    • Family Based Services
    • Intensive Behavioral Health Services
    • Long-Term Structured Residence
    • Partial Hospitalization
    • Peer Support
    • Private Psychiatric Hospital
    • Psychiatric Rehabilitation Facility
    • Inpatient Psychiatric Unit
    • Residential Treatment Facilities Adults

    Electronic Payment of Licensing Fees

    The Office of Developmental Programs (ODP)

    ODP requires a certificate fee to be paid by for-profit providers before a Certificate of Compliance can be issued.  A fee letter will be issued with instructions on how to submit payment if a fee is required. Please do not submit payment prior to receiving the fee letter.

    Download the ODP Quick Pay Guide

    Regulation Chapter Title 55 Pa Code Human ServicesTypes of Service DescriptionCertificate of Compliance/License FeeLink to make payment of fees
    2380Adult Training FacilityBased on amount specified on each individual fee letterQuick Pay: Adult Training Facility 2380
    2390Vocational ServicesBased on amount specified on each individual fee letterQuick Pay: Vocational Services 2930
    6400Community Living HomeBased on amount specified on each individual fee letter

    Quick Pay: Community Living Home 6400

    6500Family Living HomeBased on amount specified on each individual fee letter

    Quick Pay: Family Living Home 6500

    6600Intermediate Care Facilities for Individuals with an Intellectual DisabilityBased on amount specified on each individual fee letterQuick Pay: Intermediate Care Facilities for Individuals with an Intellectual Disability 6600

    The Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS)

    OMHSAS requires a fee from certain for-profit providers before a Certificate of Compliance can be issued.  A fee letter will be issued with instructions on how to submit payment if a fee is required. Please do not submit payment prior to receiving the fee letter.

    Regulation Chapter Title 55 Pa Code Human Services

    Type of Service Description

    Certificate of Compliance/License

    Link to make payment of fees

    Article X, Section 1001 & OMHSAS Bulletin 0803

    Assertive Community Treatment, 

    Based on amount specified on each individual fee letter

    Payment Form - Business Partner Portal

    Article X, Section 1001 & 5100 

    Mental Health Procedures  (Residential Treatment),

    Based on amount specified on each individual fee letter

    Payment Form - Business Partner Portal

    Article X, Section 1007

    Peer Support Services, 

    Based on amount specified on each individual fee letter

    Payment Form - Business Partner Portal

    Article X, Section 1007

    Crisis Intervention, 

    Based on amount specified on each individual fee letter

    Payment Form - Business Partner Portal

    5200

    Psychiatric Outpatient Clinics,

    Based on amount specified on each individual fee letter

    Payment Form - Business Partner Portal

    5210

    Partial Hospitalization, 

    Based on amount specified on each individual fee letter

    Payment Form - Business Partner Portal

    5230

    Psychiatric Rehabilitation Services,

    Based on amount specified on each individual fee letter

    Payment Form - Business Partner Portal

    5240

    Intensive Behavioral Health Services,

    Based on amount specified on each individual fee letter

    Payment Form - Business Partner Portal

    5300

    Private Psychiatric Hospitals (Inpatient), 

    Based on amount specified on each individual fee letter

    Payment Form - Business Partner Portal

     5320

    Requirements for LongTerm Structured Residence Licensure

    Based on amount specified on each individual fee letter

    Payment Form - Business Partner Portal

     

    The Office of Long-Term Living / Bureau of Human Services Licensing (OLTL/BHSL)

    OLTL/BHSL requires all providers to submit an application fee when the renewal application is due for Personal Care Homes and Assisted Living Residences.  The amount due is included with the renewal application packet issued 130 days prior to the expiration date of the current Certificate of Compliance.

    For an Assisted Living Residence, a per bed fee is also required prior to the issuance of the renewal Certificate of Compliance.  A fee letter will be issued with instructions on how to submit payment if a fee is required. Please do not submit the per bed fee payment prior to receiving the fee letter.

    Regulation Chapter Title 55 Pa Code Human ServicesType of Service DescriptionCertificate of Compliance/LicenseLink to make payment of fees
    2600Personal Care Homes (PCH)

    Renewal – All legal entities

    Renewal application fee due upon submission.

    		Payment Form - Business Partner Portal
    ####Personal Care Homes (PCH)

    Initial application fee

    The initial application cannot be made electronically.

    		Only a check or money order is accepted with the initial application. 
    2800Assisted Living Residences (ALR)

    Renewal – All legal entities

    Renewal application fee due upon submission.

    Per bed fee due only upon receipt of fee request letter.

    		Payment Form - Business Partner Portal
    ####Assisted Living Residences (ALR)

    Initial application fee

    The initial application cannot be made electronically.

    		Only a check or money order is accepted with the initial application.

    OLTL/BHSL may issue Enforcement Actions to a provider for noncompliance of the regulations.  If a fine is assessed, an invoice will be issued to the licensee.  The amount of the fine will vary depending on the penalty for the violation.  The amount due and the due date will be on each invoice.  If a fine is assessed, the licensee has the right to appeal the action.  The appeal fee will be identified in the letter accompanying the invoice. 

    Regulation Chapter Title 55 Pa Code Human ServicesType of Service DescriptionFINES AND APPEALSLink to make payment of fees
    2600

    Personal Care Homes (PCH) 
    FINES & APPEALS

    Assessed with Enforcement Action 

    Assessed with Enforcement Action with an Invoice or Notice.

    Based on amount specified on each individual invoice or notice.

    		Payment Form - Business Partner Portal

    What Facilities Do Not Use the HS 633 Form?

    Child Care Facilities

    The Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) does not utilize the HS 633. Please visit the Early Childhood Education webpage for more information.

    • Child Care Centers
    • Group Child Care Homes
    • Family Child Care Homes

    Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities Services

    The Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) does not utilize the HS 633. Please visit My ODP for more information.

    • Community Homes for individuals with Intellectual Disabilities (Adult Residential Services)
    • Family Living Homes
    • Adult Training Facilities
    • Vocational Facilities