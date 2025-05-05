Work Requirements and Six-Month Renewals
Beginning in January 2027, some Medicaid (called Medical Assistance/MA in Pennsylvania) recipients will have to meet work requirements AND renew their Medicaid every six months (instead of every 12 months). This unprecedented change creates new rules and additional reporting requirements that could cause people who would usually qualify for Medicaid to lose coverage if they do not report properly and on time.
PA DHS has developed a communications toolkit to assist with outreach to help Medicaid recipients you work with understand these changes and what they must do to keep their Medicaid. Resources available will help you:
- Share information about new Medicaid work requirements and six-month renewals that start in January 2027.
- Remind Medicaid recipients to keep their contact information up-to-date with both PA DHS and the U.S. Postal Service so they do not miss important information and updates.
- Educate Medicaid recipients you work with about exemptions to these rules so they understand what they must do to show they are exempt from work requirements.
- Share information about ways Medicaid recipients can meet the work requirements.
On this page:
How to use this toolkit
Resources are organized chronologically to complement outreach that will be occurring from PA DHS. Materials cover both general information and specific mailings being sent by PA DHS.
Graphics provided are available for use, and you may add your organization’s logo in addition to the PA DHS/Commonwealth logos on graphics. You may also take the post text/copy and create your own graphics. We are working on translations for these materials.
New and updated material will be added as they are developed.
If you need additional resources, please contact ra-pwdhspressoffice@pa.gov, and we will try to accommodate your request.
Please check back often — Thank you for your help in helping our Medicaid recipients prepare for these significant changes so they can stay covered!
Initial Outreach
(August-September 2026)
In August 2026, current Medicaid recipients who are eligible under Medicaid expansion will receive a mailing outlining the upcoming Medicaid work requirements.
The mailing will include:
- How to meet requirements.
- Situations that may make individuals exempt from work requirements.
A copy of the initial outreach mailing is available here. Mailings will go out starting during the last week of August and will be sent over four mailings through September.
Download the Initial Outreach Letter PDF (CM 710):
In addition to the mailing, recipients who we have phone contact information for, will receive the following outreach from PA DHS:
New Medicaid work requirements start in 2027. Find out about requirements, exemptions, and how to report to PA Human Services at www.dhs.pa.gov/MedicaidChanges
This is a message from the PA Department of Human Services about changes to your Medicaid.
Starting in 2027, Medicaid recipients ages 19 to 64 who do not have a dependent child under 14 will have to follow new Medicaid work requirements that require them to work, go to school, be in a training program, volunteer, or do a combination of these for at least 80 hours per month to keep their Medicaid coverage. You can also have an income of $580 or more per month (before taxes). Watch for a letter to arrive in the mail about these changes and which members of your household they apply to. Find more information at www.dhs.pa.gov/medicaidchanges.
Some people may be exempt from work requirements. A list of exemptions is outlined at the end of this call.
You will have to report on your renewal form that you met work requirements or an exemption starting with your first Medicaid renewal in 2027 or you may lose your Medicaid coverage. You can also submit information with your renewal or by uploading documents at www.dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS or on the myCOMPASS PA mobile app.
After your first renewal in 2027, you may switch to completing a Medicaid renewal every 6 months.
More information about work requirements, exemptions, and 6-month Medicaid renewals can be found by visiting www.dhs.pa.gov/medicaidchanges.
(break in recording)
You may be exempt from work requirements if you report and provide information that you are/or were recently:
- A parent, caretaker, or caregiver of child(ren) under 14;
- A parent, caretaker, or caregiver of an individual with disabilities;
- Medically frail or have special medical needs, including:
- blindness or disability,
- substance use disorder/addiction,
- disabling mental disorder,
- other significant; physical, intellectual, or developmental disabilities that make it hard to do daily activities, or
- serious and/or complex medical condition that makes it difficult to meet work requirements;
- Participating in a drug or alcohol treatment program;
- Pregnant or receiving postpartum coverage through MA;
- In prison or jail or were in prison or jail within the last four months before you applied for MA;
- Formerly in foster care and under age 26;
- Member of recognized American Indian or Alaska Native tribes;
- Veteran with a total disability rating (100% rating) from the Veterans Administration;
- Meeting Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) work requirements; OR
- Receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and are subject to SNAP work requirements.
Newly Eligible Outreach & Ongoing Preparation
(October-December 2026)
Ongoing Preparation
Continue to share general awareness resources. Renewals take place throughout the year, so Medicaid recipients will have to verify they are meeting work requirements at different points throughout 2027.
We must keep spreading the word so they know what to expect when it is their turn. All toolkit materials continue to be relevant once the initial outreach mailings are complete.
Newly Eligibles
Starting in October, newly eligible Medicaid recipients who are eligible under Medicaid expansion who did not receive the initial outreach will receive the mailing outlining the upcoming Medicaid work requirements. The mailing will include:
- How to meet requirements.
- Situations that may make individuals exempt from work requirements.
Mailings will go out each month through the end of 2026.
In addition to the mailing, recipients who we have phone contact information for will receive the following outreach from PA DHS:
New Medicaid work requirements start in 2027. Find out about requirements, exemptions, and how to report to PA Human Services at www.dhs.pa.gov/MedicaidChanges
This is a message from the PA Department of Human Services about changes to your Medicaid.
Starting in 2027, Medicaid recipients ages 19 to 64 who do not have a dependent child under 14 will have to follow new Medicaid work requirements that require them to work, go to school, be in a training program, volunteer, or do a combination of these for at least 80 hours per month to keep their Medicaid coverage. You can also have an income of $580 or more per month (before taxes). Watch for a letter to arrive in the mail about these changes and which members of your household they apply to. Find more information at www.dhs.pa.gov/medicaidchanges.
Some people may be exempt from work requirements. A list of exemptions is outlined at the end of this call.
You will have to report on your renewal form that you met work requirements or an exemption starting with your first Medicaid renewal in 2027 or you may lose your Medicaid coverage. You can also submit information with your renewal or by uploading documents at www.dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS or on the myCOMPASS PA mobile app.
After your first renewal in 2027, you may switch to completing a Medicaid renewal every 6 months.
More information about work requirements, exemptions, and 6-month Medicaid renewals can be found by visiting www.dhs.pa.gov/medicaidchanges.
(break in recording)
You may be exempt from work requirements if you report and provide information that you are/or were recently:
- A parent, caretaker, or caregiver of child(ren) under 14;
- A parent, caretaker, or caregiver of an individual with disabilities;
- Medically frail or have special medical needs, including:
- blindness or disability,
- substance use disorder/addiction,
- disabling mental disorder,
- other significant; physical, intellectual, or developmental disabilities that make it hard to do daily activities, or
- serious and/or complex medical condition that makes it difficult to meet work requirements;
- Participating in a drug or alcohol treatment program;
- Pregnant or receiving postpartum coverage through MA;
- In prison or jail or were in prison or jail within the last four months before you applied for MA;
- Formerly in foster care and under age 26;
- Member of recognized American Indian or Alaska Native tribes;
- Veteran with a total disability rating (100% rating) from the Veterans Administration;
- Meeting Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) work requirements; OR
- Receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and are subject to SNAP work requirements.
Message 1:
Changes are coming to Medicaid!
Starting January 1, 2027, some Medicaid recipients in Pennsylvania will need to meet work requirements and will need to have their Medicaid eligibility checked every six months instead of every year. Medicaid is also called Medical Assistance or MA in Pennsylvania.
Who is affected by the new Medicaid rules?
Medicaid recipients will need to meet these new requirements if they:
- Are 19-64 years old
- Do not have a dependent/child under 14 years old
How do you meet Medicaid work requirements?
A Medicaid recipient can meet work requirements if they do one or a combination of these activities for at least 80 hours a month:
- Work;
- Volunteer or do community service;
- Participate in a job training program; and/or
- Go to school at least half-time
Medicaid recipients may also meet the requirement based on their monthly income if they make at least $580 each month. They may also meet the requirement depending on their income if they do seasonal work, and a caseworker can help calculate if their income meets this option.
Is anyone exempt from Medicaid work requirements?
Some people do not have to meet work requirements to get or keep Medicaid. People who have certain health needs or a disability, are pregnant or recently gave birth, take care of a child or disabled family member, or meet other conditions that exempt them from these requirements.
How do I show I am meeting Medicaid work requirements?
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services’ (PA DHS’) goal is to help Pennsylvanians understand these changes and meet the new requirements. Current Medicaid recipients affected by these changes will receive a letter in the mail from PA DHS soon that will include information on whether they need to meet these requirements or provide more information to PA DHS about their income or work, volunteer, school, or training activities.
If you or someone you know are affected by the new Medicaid rules, the work requirements will start at your first renewal in 2027. People applying for Medicaid coverage will have to show that they meet work requirements during their application.
[Insert organization-specific information about resources or how you are helping recipients meet requirements.]
For more information on these changes, visit dhs.pa.gov/MedicaidChanges [or insert organization website/contact information here.]
Message 2:
Changes are coming to Medicaid!
Starting January 1, 2027, some Medicaid recipients in Pennsylvania will need to meet work requirements and will need to have their Medicaid eligibility checked every six months instead of every year. Current Medicaid recipients will have to show that they are meeting work requirements or are exempt when they renew their coverage.
These are big changes to Medicaid and Medicaid recipients will be receiving an Initial Outreach letter in the mail from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services about tthese changes soon. The letter will include information about who in their household is affected, what they can do to prepare, when the changes take effect, what the work requirements and exemptions entail, and how they can provide information to PA DHS.
To get ready for these changes, Medicaid recipients should make sure their contact information is up to date so they receive important information from PA DHS. To update their information:
- Log in to COMPASS at dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS or the myCOMPASS PA mobile app to check and update their address and other contact information.
- If they updated their address in COMPASS, they also need to report address changes to the US Postal Service to ensure they receive mail from PA DHS. Visit USPS.com/move to update an address.
- Sign up for texts and emails from DHS. Visit dhs.pa.gov/text for more information on how to sign up for texts and emails to get even faster notifications about their benefits.
For more information on the new Medicaid rules, visit dhs.pa.gov/MedicaidChanges.
Changes are coming to Medicaid!
Make sure you receive important information about your benefits
Due to changes in federal law, you might need to follow new work requirements and renew your eligibility every six months to receive Medicaid, also known as Medical Assistance in Pennsylvania. PA DHS’ goal is to make sure Pennsylvanians have the information they need to stay connected to medical care, prescriptions, and more, so that they can be healthy.
Make sure your address is up to date with PA DHS
Don’t miss any important information about your benefits. Log into COMPASS at dhs.pa.gov/compass to report changes.
Report Address Changes to USPS
Keep your address up to date with the United States Postal Service so mail about your benefits can reach you. Visit USPS.com/move.
Sign up for texts and email
Log into COMPASS to receive updates, reminders, and alerts about your benefits. Find out how to opt in at dhs.pa.gov/text.
Need more information about changes to Medicaid? Visit dhs.pa.gov/MedicaidChanges.
Changes are Coming to Medicaid in 2027
Due to changes in federal law, you might need to follow new work requirements and renew your eligibility every six months to receive Medicaid, also known as Medical Assistance in Pennsylvania.
What you need to know
Starting January 1, 2027, there are two major changes that will affect some Medicaid recipients:
Renewing Medicaid Every Six Months
Some adults ages 19-64 will need to have their Medicaid eligibility checked by completing a renewal every six months instead of every year.
Meeting Work Requirements
Some adults ages 19-64 who do not have a dependent child under 14 years old must show that they are meeting work requirements. This will be reviewed during application or renewal.
More Information
Learn more about federal changes to Medicaid at dhs.pa.gov/MedicaidChanges
Still Need Help?
Do you have questions about what these Medicaid changes mean for you?
Contact your caseworker at your local county assistance office (CAO) at: dhs.pa.gov/cao
Changes are Coming to Medicaid!
Make sure you receive important information about your benefits
Due to changes in federal law, you might need to follow new work requirements and renew your eligibility every six months to receive Medicaid, also known as Medical Assistance in Pennsylvania. PA DHS’ goal is to make sure Pennsylvanians have the information they need to stay connected to medical care, prescriptions, and more, so that they can be healthy.
Make sure your address is up to date
Don’t miss any important information about your benefits. Log into COMPASS at dhs.pa.gov/compass to report changes.
Report Address Changes to USPS
Keep your address up to date with the United States Postal Service so mail about your benefits can reach you. Visit USPS.com/move.
Sign up for texts and email
Log into COMPASS to receive updates, reminders, and alerts about your benefits. Find out how to opt in at dhs.pa.gov/text.
Need more information about changes to Medicaid? Visit dhs.pa.gov/MedicaidChanges.
Changes are Coming to Medicaid in 2027
Due to changes in federal law, you might need to follow new work requirements and renew your eligibility every six months to receive Medicaid, also known as Medical Assistance in Pennsylvania. Starting January 1, 2027, there are two major changes that will affect some Medicaid recipients:
Renewing Medicaid Every Six Months
Some adults ages 19-64 will need to have their Medicaid eligibility checked by completing a renewal every six months instead of every year.
Meeting Work Requirements
Some adults ages 19-64 who do not have a dependent child under 14 years old must show that they are meeting work requirements. This will be reviewed during application or renewal.
More Information
Learn more about federal changes to Medicaid at dhs.pa.gov/MedicaidChanges
Still Need Help?
Do you have questions about what these Medicaid changes mean for you? Contact your caseworker at your local county assistance office (CAO). Go to dhs.pa.gov/cao.
Post Text:
Changes are coming to Medicaid – also known as Medical Assistance in Pennsylvania – starting January 1, 2027!
Check out the new Medicaid changes webpage to stay updated on these changes and learn what you need to do to prepare: dhs.pa.gov/MedicaidChanges
Plain/Alt Text:
Important changes are coming to Medicaid (also known as Medical Assistance).
Renewing Every Six Months: Some adults ages 19-64 will need to have their eligibility checked by completing a renewal every six months instead of every year.
New Work Requirements: Some adults ages 19-64 (who do not have a child under age 14) must show that they are meeting work requirements OR that they are exempt from work requirements. This will be reviewed during application and renewals.
Learn more and stay covered: dhs.pa.gov/MedicaidChanges
Post Text:
Big changes are coming to Medicaid! Starting January 1, 2027, some Medicaid recipients in PA will need to meet work requirements and will need to have their Medicaid eligibility checked every six months instead of every year.
Make sure your contact information is up to date so you receive important updates!
Learn more: dhs.pa.gov/MedicaidChanges
Plain/Alt Text:
Changes are coming to Medicaid! Make sure you receive important information about your benefits:
Make sure your address is up to date with DHS. Log into COMPASS at dhs.pa.gov/compass to report changes.
Keep your address up to date with the United States Postal Service so mail about your benefits can reach you. Visit USPS.com/move.
Log into COMPASS to receive updates, reminders, and alerts about your benefits. Find out how to opt in at dhs.pa.gov/text.
Learn more: dhs.pa.gov/MedicaidChanges
Post Text:
Changes are coming to Medicaid – also known as Medical Assistance in Pennsylvania – starting January 1, 2027! If you currently have Medicaid, watch your mailbox for a letter from PA DHS soon with more info!
Learn more and stay covered: dhs.pa.gov/MedicaidChanges
Plain/Alt Text:
Changes are coming to Medicaid!
Be on the lookout for mail!
Are you a current Medicaid recipient? PA DHS is here to help you understand these changes.
Watch your mailbox for a letter from PA DHS soon that will include information on whether you need to meet the new requirements or provide more information to PA DHS about your income or work, volunteer, school, or training activities!
Learn more and stay covered: dhs.pa.gov/MedicaidChanges
Coming soon.