    Office Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS)

    Behavioral Health Telehealth Information

    The Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS) strives to publish the most up-to-date information related to ongoing behavioral health telehealth expansion. Please continue to check back for updates.

    Delivery of behavioral health services through telehealth, when clinically appropriate and chosen by the individual served, represent an opportunity to expand service access.  OMHSAS has issued guidance below for OMHSAS licensed providers and providers participating in the Pennsylvania Behavioral Health Medicaid Program.  

    Behavioral Health Telehealth Policy and Guidance

    Do you have telehealth questions?

    If you have questions about telehealth policy, guidance or reports, please email OMHSAS at RA-PWTBHS@pa.gov.

