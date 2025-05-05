Delivery of behavioral health services through telehealth, when clinically appropriate and chosen by the individual served, represent an opportunity to expand service access. OMHSAS has issued guidance below for OMHSAS licensed providers and providers participating in the Pennsylvania Behavioral Health Medicaid Program.
Behavioral Health Telehealth Policy and Guidance
Do you have telehealth questions?
If you have questions about telehealth policy, guidance or reports, please email OMHSAS at RA-PWTBHS@pa.gov.