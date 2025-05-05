In addition to soliciting advice from the LIHEAP Advisory Committee (LAC), DHS held public hearings on the LIHEAP proposed Plan for Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 in compliance with federal LIHEAP requirements. This year, hearings were held via teleconference on June 24 and July 1.

Hearing details:

A total of 22 persons were in attendance.

A total of four individuals or organizations provided oral testimony.

Eight additional individual or organization presented written mail-in testimony.

LAC recommendations and all other comments and testimony were taken into consideration in developing program parameters for the Final State Plan.