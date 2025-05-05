The 2024-2025 LIHEAP SEASON IS NOW CLOSED.
About LIHEAP
The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) helps families living on low incomes pay their heating bills in the form of a cash grant. Households in immediate danger of being without heat can also qualify for crisis grants. The cash grant is a one-time payment sent directly to the utility company/fuel provider to be credited on your bill. These grants range from $200 to $1,000 based on household size, income, and fuel type. Remember: This is a grant and does not have to be repaid.
How to apply
The 2024-2025 LIHEAP SEASON IS NOW CLOSED.
Please check back in the fall for application information.
Eligibility
- You must meet income guidelines
- You don't have to be on public assistance
- You don't need to have an unpaid heating bills
- You can rent or own your home
LIHEAP Documents
- LIHEAP Policy Handbook
- 2025 LIHEAP Brochures
Additional Information
Income Requirements for 2025-2026
|Household Size
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|Income Limit
|$23,475
|$31,725
|$39,975
|$48,225
|$56,475
|$64,725
|$72,975
|$81,225
|$89,475
|$97,725
For every additional person, add $8,250.
Crisis Grants
Households experiencing a heating crisis may be eligible for additional benefits through the LIHEAP crisis program. Emergency situations include:
- Broken heating equipment or leaking lines that must be fixed or replaced
- Lack of fuel
- The main heating source or second heating source (a source that is used to operate the main heating source or used if the main heating source is not working) has been completely shut-off
- The danger of being without fuel (less than a 15 day supply)
- The danger of having utility service terminated (you've received a notice that service will be shut off within the next 60 days)
2026 LIHEAP State Plan
The LIHEAP Final State Plan for Federal Fiscal Year 2026 was submitted to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and is available for viewing.
In addition to soliciting advice from the LIHEAP Advisory Committee (LAC), DHS held public hearings on the LIHEAP proposed Plan for Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 in compliance with federal LIHEAP requirements. This year, hearings were held via teleconference on June 24 and July 1.
Hearing details:
- A total of 22 persons were in attendance.
- A total of four individuals or organizations provided oral testimony.
- Eight additional individual or organization presented written mail-in testimony.
LAC recommendations and all other comments and testimony were taken into consideration in developing program parameters for the Final State Plan.
This website is supported by Grant Number 2501PALIEA from the Office of Community Services within the Administration for Children and Families, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Neither the Administration for Children and Families nor any of its components operate, control, are responsible for, or necessarily endorse this website (including, without limitation, its content, technical infrastructure, and policies, and any services or tools provided). The opinions, findings, conclusions, and recommendations expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Administration for Children and Families and the Office of Community Services.