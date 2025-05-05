Submit a Complaint

The Office of Long-Term Living’s (OLTL) Bureau of Human Services Licensing (BHSL) investigates all complaints related to Personal Care Homes (PCH) and Assisted Living Residences (ALR). Submit a complaint at the link below or by calling 877-401-8835.

Accurate reporting is vital to timely and thorough complaint investigations. When submitting a complaint electronically, you will be asked to provide specific information about the facility. Please use the DHS Provider Directory to verify the accuracy of your information before submitting a complaint.