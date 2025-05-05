Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Submit a Complaint

    The Office of Long-Term Living’s (OLTL) Bureau of Human Services Licensing (BHSL) investigates all complaints related to Personal Care Homes (PCH) and Assisted Living Residences (ALR). Submit a complaint at the link below or by calling 877-401-8835.

     

    Accurate reporting is vital to timely and thorough complaint investigations. When submitting a complaint electronically, you will be asked to provide specific information about the facility. Please use the DHS Provider Directory to verify the accuracy of your information before submitting a complaint.

     

    Submit a Complaint