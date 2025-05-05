Choking Prevention

The goal of this webpage is to provide resources and information to help Pennsylvanians reduce their risk of choking events and choking related death.
The content of this page is to provide general information and tools. The information and material should not be a substitute for individualized, regular medical care.
Educational Resources
These documents offer practical tools and educational resources to help reduce the risk of choking events. These resources are designed to support caregivers and providers for a safe mealtime environment for individuals at increased risk of choking.
What is dysphagia?
Choking: A Medical Emergency- ODP Health Alert
Dysphagia High Risk Foods
Medications and Dysphagia
ODP Presentation Slides Choking: A Medical Emergency
ODP Presentation Slides Choking & Airway Obstruction
Oral Hygiene and Dysphagia
Sit for Safety
IDDSI Consumer Handouts General Info
One-page references
These are easy-to-read, printable reference sheets designed for quick access and everyday use. These resources can be used in staff offices, for caregiver training, or on-the-go review.
Risk Screenings
DHS Choking Screening
This checklist can be used by anyone to informally evaluate an individual’s risk and inform on whether a formal evaluation should be completed by a medical professional. This screening is not a substitute for medical care. Remember: it is better to be safe than sorry. If you have concerns about an individual’s choking risk, take steps to mitigate as soon as possible and reach out to a medical professional.Download Choking Screening PDF
Eating, Drinking, and Swallowing Checklist
This checklist can be used by anyone to informally evaluate an individual’s risk and inform on whether a formal evaluation should be completed by a medical professional. This screening is not a substitute for medical care. Remember: it is better to be safe than sorry. If you have concerns about an individual’s choking risk, take steps to mitigate as soon as possible and reach out to a medical professional.Download Eating, Drinking, and Swallowing Checklist
Skills Observation Checklist- Preparing a specialized diet
This checklist can be used to evaluate the knowledge of new staff, or to evaluate existing staff on diet preparation whenever an individual’s diet changes due to dysphagia or choking risk.Download Skills Observation Checklist