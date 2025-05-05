All sanction information history is now displayed on the Medicheck list. Please verify the end date before any further inquiries are made. If there is an end date listed that has already passed, the individual or entity is no longer excluded effective the end date and a confirmation is NOT required.

If, after searching the Medicheck list, you discover a potential match on an individual or entity you are able to verify a match using the last four of the Individual's SSN or 9-digit FEIN of the entity by clicking the VERIFY link at the end of that potential record. Please note that the Bureau does not perform routine screenings for providers or contracted agencies hired to perform such screenings.

If you receive a message to email The Bureau of Program Integrity (the Bureau) for assistance we can assist you if information is available in validating a match. In order to validate a potential match, the Bureau requests that you provide the following information via email @ RA-BPI-Preclusions@pa.gov:

Name of the individual or entity (as it is listed on the Medicheck list)

Date of Birth

Last four digits of the potential match's Social Security number or 9-digit FEIN for the entity

PA License number of the potential match (if applicable)

Please send only one (1) email per individual or entity that you are researching as we compare the name you provide to all potential matches.

Please do NOT send multiple requests within the same email.

Please allow ten (10) business days from the Department's receipt of the request to receive a response.

The Medicheck search allows individuals to download a file of all precluded individuals. View instructions on importing this file into Microsoft Access.