Act 65 of 2020 governs who can provide consent for voluntary mental health treatment of minors who are 14 years of age and less than 18 years of age, in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Act 65 also addresses who may grant consent to the release of a minor’s medical records. Act 65 of 2020 was signed by Governor Wolf on July 23, 2020 and supersedes Act 147 of 2004.