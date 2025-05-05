Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Mental Health in PA

    Act 65 of 2020

    Allowing Minors to Consent to Medical Care — Mental Health Treatment and Release of Medical Records

    Act 65 of 2020 governs who can provide consent for voluntary mental health treatment of minors who are 14 years of age and less than 18 years of age, in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Act 65 also addresses who may grant consent to the release of a minor’s medical records.  Act 65 of 2020 was signed by Governor Wolf on July 23, 2020 and supersedes Act 147 of 2004.  

    View Act 65 of 2020

    Related Resources

    Do You Have Questions?

    Questions relating to Act 65 of 2020 may be sent to RA-PWACT65of2020@pa.gov