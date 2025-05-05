Changes Coming to Medicaid in Pennsylvania in January 2027

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Important changes are coming to the Medicaid program, also known as Medical Assistance, in Pennsylvania.
In July 2025, Republicans in Congress passed a bill that makes changes to the Medicaid program. President Trump signed that bill into law. Because of this new federal law, some Medicaid recipients will be required to renew their Medicaid every six months instead of every year. Additionally, some Medicaid recipients will need to meet work and community engagement requirements and report that they are meeting this requirement to PA DHS. If you do not report, you could lose Medicaid coverage.
Keep reading to learn more about these changes, how they will affect Medicaid recipients, and how to meet the new work and community engagement requirements.
Important Dates
PA DHS will start reaching out to Medicaid recipients about these changes. That outreach will include mail, calls, and texts.
Work and community engagement requirements go into effect for adult Medicaid recipients ages 19-64 who do not have a dependent child under 14 years old and do not meet an exemption.
Medicaid applicants and recipients must show they are meeting the work and community engagement requirements when they apply for or renew Medicaid coverage. If a person does not report that they are meeting the work and community engagement requirement, they will lose or be ineligible for Medicaid.
Medicaid coverage will not automatically change on January 1. Current Medicaid recipients will need to show they are meeting the new requirements at their next renewal date. Changes will not be made to benefits without notice.
Some adults will need to have their Medicaid eligibility checked every six months to renew their coverage instead of every year. For current Medicaid recipients, this will start six months after their next scheduled Medicaid renewal. Renewals must be completed and returned to PA DHS to stay covered by Medicaid.
Renewing Medicaid Every Six Months
Starting January 1, 2027, some adults ages 19-64 will need to have their Medicaid eligibility checked by completing a renewal every six months instead of every year.
For example, if you apply for Medicaid on or after January 1, 2027, you will have to renew your Medicaid in six months. If your coverage begins in January 2027, you will complete a Medicaid renewal in July 2027.
If you are currently on Medicaid, the current renewal date will not be shortened until after your next renewal. For example, if your next Medicaid renewal is due in March 2027, you will renew again in September 2027.
Work and Community Engagement
Starting January 1, 2027, some adults ages 19-64 who do not have a dependent child under 14 years old must show that they are meeting work and community engagement requirements. This will be reviewed during application or renewal. If you must meet the requirement but do not follow the new rules or report to PA DHS, you will lose Medicaid coverage.
Some people may be exempt from the requirement. Read more about potential exemptions.
Work
Volunteer or do community service
Participate in a work training program
Go to school at least part-time
You may also meet the requirement based on your monthly income if you make at least $580 each month. You may also be exempt depending on your income if you do seasonal work. Your caseworker can help you calculate if your income meets this option.
Remember: You must report to PA DHS during your application and renewal that you are working, volunteering, or in a work, school, or training program to meet the work and community engagement requirement.
If you do not tell PA DHS, you may lose your Medicaid coverage.
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Are aged 19-64 years old;
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Do not have a dependent/child under 14 years old.
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Parents/caretakers of a child under 14;
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Parents/caretakers of an individual with a disability;
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Pregnant or postpartum (for up to one year postpartum);
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Currently or formerly in foster care aged 18 or older;
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Native American/American Indian or an Alaska Native;
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Veteran with a VA-determined total disability;
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In treatment for alcohol or substance use disorder;
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Considered medically frail or have special medical needs;
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OR, Incarcerated in the last 90 days.
There may be other exemptions based on a person’s health and recent health history. States are awaiting further guidance from the federal government on how to implement these rules.
According to federal law as written, SNAP recipients are not exempt from Medicaid work requirement. If you receive TANF and are meeting the TANF work requirement, you are exempt.
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1. Update your address.
Log in to COMPASS at dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS or the myCOMPASS PA mobile app to check and update your address and other contact information.
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Report address changes to the US Postal Service
If you updated your address in COMPASS, you also need to report address changes to the US Postal Service to ensure you receive mail from us. Visit USPS.com/move to update your address.
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Sign up for texts and emails from DHS
Visit dhs.pa.gov/text to sign up for texts and emails to get even faster notifications about your benefits.