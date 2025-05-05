Changes Coming to Medicaid in Pennsylvania in January 2027

Important changes are coming to the Medicaid program, also known as Medical Assistance, in Pennsylvania.

In July 2025, Republicans in Congress passed a bill that makes changes to the Medicaid program. President Trump signed that bill into law. Because of this new federal law, some Medicaid recipients will be required to renew their Medicaid every six months instead of every year. Additionally, some Medicaid recipients will need to meet work and community engagement requirements and report that they are meeting this requirement to PA DHS. If you do not report, you could lose Medicaid coverage.

Keep reading to learn more about these changes, how they will affect Medicaid recipients, and how to meet the new work and community engagement requirements.