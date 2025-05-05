Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    09/23/2025

    Added Remittance Advice Alerts

    • The following Remittance Advice Alert/PROMISe™ Banner pages have been added to the website.

    09/19/2025

    Added Provider Quick Tip

    Added MA Bulletins numbered:

    09/16/2025

    Added Provider Quick Tip

    09/15/2025

    Added Remittance Advice Dates 

    09/11/2025

    Added MA Bulletins numbered:

    09/10/2025

    Added Remittance Advice Alerts

    09/08/2025

    Updated Remittance Advice Alerts

    09/03/2025

    Added Remittance Advice Alerts

    08/29/2025

    Added MA Bulletins numbered:

    08/28/2025

    08/21/2025

    Added Remittance Advice Alerts

    08/13/2025

    Added Remittance Advice Dates 

    08/01/2025

    Updated Provider Quick Tip

    07/31/2025

    Added Provider Quick Tip

    07/25/2025

    Added Managed Care Enrollment Information:

    07/15/2025

    Added Remittance Advice Dates 

    07/11/2025

    Added Remittance Advice Alerts

    07/09/2025

    06/30/2025

    06/25/2025

    Added MA Bulletins numbered:

    06/24/2025

    Added MA Bulletins numbered:

    06/23/2025

    Added MA Bulletins numbered:

    06/17/2025

    06/12/2025

    Added MA Bulletins numbered:

    06/11/2025

    Added Remittance Advice Alerts

    06/10/2025

    Added Remittance Advice Dates – July 2025 Remittance Advice Date

    06/09/2025

    Added Remittance Advice Alerts

    06/04/2025

    Added Managed Care Enrollment Information:

    05/21/2025

    Added MA Bulletins numbered:

    05/15/2025

    Added MA Bulletins numbered:

    Added Remittance Advice Dates – June 2025 Remittance Advice Date

    05/13/2025

    Added MA Bulletins numbered:

    05/05/2025

    04/30/2025

    04/28/2025

    Added Managed Care Enrollment Information:

    04/17/2025

    Added Remittance Advice Dates – May 2025 Remittance Advice Date

    04/16/2025

    Added MA Bulletins numbered:

    04/10/2025

    Added Remittance Advice Alerts

    04/08/2025

    Added MA Bulletins numbered:

    04/03/2025

    Added Remittance Advice Alerts

    • The following Remittance Advice Alert/PROMISe™ Banner pages have been added to the website.

    Added MA Bulletins numbered:

    03/25/2025

      Added Managed Care Enrollment Information:

      03/19/2025

      03/18/2025

      Added Remittance Advice Dates – April 2025 Remittance Advice Date

      03/12/2025

      02/27/2025

      Added Managed Care Enrollment Information:

      02/18/2025

      Added MA Bulletins numbered:

      Added Remittance Advice Dates – March 2025 Remittance Advice Date

        01/28/2025

        Added PROMISe Provider Handbooks and Billing Guides Information:

        01/22/2025

        Added Remittance Advice Dates – February 2025 Remittance Advice Date

        01/21/2025

        Added Managed Care Enrollment Information:

        01/16/2025

        Added MA Bulletins numbered:

        01/10/2025

        Added MA Bulletins numbered:

        01/02/2025

        Added Managed Care Enrollment Information:

        12/23/2024

        12/20/2024

        12/18/2024

        12/06/2024

        12/04/2024

        11/21/2024

        11/19/2024

        11/14/2024

        Added MA Bulletins numbered:

        11/13/2024

        Added MA Bulletins numbered:

        11/12/2024

        Added MA Bulletins numbered:

        11/08/2024

        Added MA Bulletins numbered:

        11/07/2024

        Added MA Bullletins:

        Added MA Bulletins numbered:

        11/06/2024

        Added MA Bulletins numbered:

        11/04/2024

        11/01/2024

        Added MA Bulletins numbered:

        10/29/2024

        Added MA Bulletins numbered:

        10/24/2024

        10/18/2024

        10/16/2024

        Added MA Bulletins numbered:

        09/25/2024

        • Added Managed Care Enrollment Information: August 2024

        09/19/2024

        09/17/2024

        09/16/2024

        Added MA Bulletins numbered:

        09/09/2024

        Added MA Bulletins numbered:

        09/06/2024

        09/04/2024

        08/26/2024

        • Added Managed Care Enrollment Information: July 2024

        08/23/2024

        Added MA Bulletins numbered:

        08/20/2024

        08/7/2024

        Added MA Bulletins numbered:

        07/31/2024

        07/25/2024

        07/17/2024

        07/08/2024

        07/02/2024

        06/28/2024

        06/26/2024 

        06/21/2024

        06/20/2024

        06/05/2024

        06/03/2024

        05/28/2024

        05/22/2024

        05/21/2024

        05/10/2024

        05/03/2024

        05/01/2024

        04/29/2024

        04/18/2024

        • Added MA Bulletin numbered:
          26-24-01 A Medical Assistance Bulletin entitled Ambulance Services

        04/16/2024

        04/10/2024

        04/05/2024

         Added Provider Quick Tip — The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

        03/25/2024

         Added Provider Quick Tip — The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

        03/21/2024

        03/20/2024

        03/05/2024

        • Added Managed Care Enrollment Information: Added January 2024

        03/04/2024

        03/1/2024

        02/14/2024

        02/13/2024

        • Added MA Bulletins numbered:
          01-24-01 A Medical Assistance Bulletin entitled Pharmacist Billing

        02/06/2024

        02/01/2024

        01/24/2024

        01/22/2024

        01/19/2024

        01/12/2024

        01/10/2024

         

        Coverage of and Payment for Doula Services in the
        Medical Assistance Program

        12/29/2023

        Added Updated Pennsylvania Medicaid Managed Care Directory

        12/28/2023

        Added MA Bulletins numbered:

        12/27/2023

        Added MA Bulletins numbered:

        Added Managed Care Enrollment Information:

        12/21/2023

        Added MA Bulletins numbered:

        12/20/2023

        Added MA Bulletins numbered:


        Added Remittance Advice Alerts - The following Remittance Advice Alert/PROMISe™ Banner pages have been added to the website.

        12/15/2023

        Added Remittance Advice Dates - January 2024 Remittance Advice Date

        12/13/2023

        Added Remittance Advice Alerts - The following Remittance Advice Alert/PROMISe™ Banner pages have been added to the website.

        12/12/2023

        Added Managed Care Enrollment Information:

        12/11/2023

        Added MA Bulletins numbered:

        12/08/2023

        Added Updated Pennsylvania Medicaid Managed Care Directory

        11/27/2023

        Added MA Bulletins numbered:

        11/16/2023

        Added Remittance Advice Dates - December 2023 Remittance Advice Dates

        11/14/2023

        Added MA Bulletins numbered:

        11/13/2023

        Added MA Bulletins numbered:

        Added Updated Pennsylvania Medicaid Managed Care Directory

        11/09/2023

        Added MA Bulletins numbered:

        11/08/2023

        Added MA Bulletins numbered:

        11/07/2023

        Added MA Bulletins numbered:

        Added the updated Pennsylvania Medicaid Managed Care Directory

        11/06/2023

        Added Remittance Advice Alerts - The following Remittance Advice Alert/PROMISe™ Banner pages have been added to the website.


        Added MA Bulletins numbered:

        11/03/2023

        Added Remittance Advice Alerts - The following Remittance Advice Alert/PROMISe™ Banner pages have been added to the website.

        11/02/2023

        Added MA Bulletins numbered:

        10/30/2023

        Added Managed Care Enrollment Information:

        10/23/2023

        Added MA Bulletins numbered:

        10/17/2023

        Added Remittance Advice Dates - November 2023 Remittance Advice Dates

        10/11/2023

         Added Remittance Advice Alerts - The following Remittance Advice Alert/PROMISe™ Banner pages have been added to the website.

        10/05/2023

         Added Remittance Advice Alerts - The following Remittance Advice Alert/PROMISe™ Banner pages have been added to the website.

        10/03/2023

         Updated Provider Quick Tip - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

        10/02/2023

        Added Managed Care Enrollment Information:

        09/29/2023

        Added MA Bulletins numbered:

        09/28/2023

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        09/20/2023

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        09/18/2023

        Added Remittance Advice Dates - October 2023 Remittance Advice Dates

        09/13/2023

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        09/11/2023

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        09/08/2023

         Updated Provider Quick Tip - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

        Added Remittance Advice Alerts - The following Remittance Advice Alert/PROMISe™ Banner pages have been added to the website.

         

        09/06/2023

         Updated Provider Quick Tip - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

        09/01/2023

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        08/31/2023

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        Added Provider Quick Tip - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

        08/28/2023

        Added the updated Pennsylvania Medicaid Managed Care Directory

        08/22/2023

        Added Remittance Advice Dates - September 2023 Remittance Advice Dates

        08/17/2023

        Added Managed Care Enrollment Information:

        08/07/2023

        Updated Provider Quick Tip - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

        08/02/2023

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        07/31/2023

        Added Provider Quick Tip - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

        07/26/2023

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        07/21/2023

        Updated Provider Quick Tip - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

        07/20/2023

        Added Managed Care Enrollment Information:

        07/17/2023

        Updated Provider Quick Tip - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

        07/14/2023

        Added Remittance Advice Dates - August 2023 Remittance Advice Dates

        07/05/2023

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        07/03/2023

        Added Provider Quick Tips - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

        06/30/2023

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        Added the updated Pennsylvania Medicaid Managed Care Directory

        06/29/2023

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        06/28/2023

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        06/27/2023

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        Added Managed Care Enrollment Information:

        06/22/2023

        Added Remittance Advice Alerts - The following Remittance Advice Alert/PROMISe™ Banner pages have been added to the website.

        06/21/2023

        Added Remittance Advice Dates - July 2023 Remittance Advice Dates

        06/20/2023

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        06/16/2023

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        06/01/2023

        Updated Provider Quick Tips - The following Quick Tips have been updated to the website.

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        05/30/2023

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:


        05/16/2023

        Added Remittance Advice Dates - June 2023 Remittance Advice Dates

        05/12/2023

        Updated Provider Quick Tips - The following Quick Tips have been updated to the website.

        05/09/2023

        Updated Provider Quick Tips - The following Quick Tips have been updated to the website.

        05/08/2023

        Added the updated Pennsylvania Medicaid Managed Care Directory

        05/01/2023

        Updated Provider Quick Tip - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

        04/27/2023

        Updated Provider Quick Tip - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

        04/24/2023

        Added Managed Care Enrollment Information:

        04/17/2023

        Added Remittance Advice Dates - May 2023 Remittance Advice Dates

        04/13/2023

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        04/12/2023

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        Added Provider Quick Tips - The following Quick Tips have been added to the website.

        04/04/2023

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        04/03/2023

        Updated Provider Quick Tip - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

        03/28/2023

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        03/24/2023

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        03/22/2023

        Added Managed Care Enrollment Information:

        03/21/2023

        Added Remittance Advice Alerts - The following Remittance Advice Alert/PROMISe™ Banner pages have been added to the website.

        03/17/2023

        Added Remittance Advice Dates - April 2023 Remittance Advice Dates


        03/08/2023

        Updated Provider Quick Tips - The following Quick Tips have been added to the website.

        03/03/2023

        Added the updated Pennsylvania Medicaid Managed Care Directory

        03/02/2023

        Added Remittance Advice Alerts - The following Remittance Advice Alert/PROMISe™ Banner pages have been added to the website.

        02/22/2023

        Added Managed Care Enrollment Information:

        02/17/2023

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:


        Added Remittance Advice Dates - March 2023 Remittance Advice Dates

         

        02/08/2023

        Added Provider Quick Tip - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

        02/03/2023

        Added Provider Quick Tip - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

        01/31/2023

         

        Added Provider Quick Tip - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

        01/26/2023

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        01/23/2023

        Added Managed Care Enrollment Information:

        01/20/2023

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

         

        Added Provider Quick Tip - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

         

        01/19/2023

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        01/17/2023

        Added the updated Pennsylvania Medicaid Managed Care Directory

        Added Remittance Advice Dates - February 2023 Remittance Advice Dates

        01/04/2023

        Added Managed Care Enrollment Information:

        12/30/2022

        Added Provider Quick Tips - The following Quick Tips have been added to the website.

         

        12/29/2022

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        12/23/2022

        Added the updated Pennsylvania Medicaid Managed Care Directory

        12/22/2022

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        12/19/2022


        Added Remittance Advice Alerts - The following Remittance Advice Alert/PROMISe™ Banner pages have been added to the website.

        12/16/2022

        Added Remittance Advice Dates - January 2023 Remittance Advice Dates

        12/13/2022

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        12/09/2022

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        12/08/2022

        Added Provider Quick Tip - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:



        12/07/2022

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        Added Provider Quick Tip - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

         

        Added Managed Care Enrollment Information:

        12/02/2022
        Added Provider Quick Tip - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

        11/10/2022

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        11/09/2022

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        11/08/2022

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        11/04/2022

        Added the updated Pennsylvania Medicaid Managed Care Directory

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        11/03/2022

        Added Webinar Registration Links for Consumer Subcommittee Meeting - The Consumer Subcommittee meeting will be held on December 7th, 2022 at 1:00PM EDT - Register here.

        Added Webinar Registration Links for Medical Assistance Advisory Committee Meeting - The MAAC meeting will be held on December 8th, 2022 at 10:00AM EDT - Register here.

        11/02/2022

        Added Remittance Advice Dates - December 2022 Remittance Advice Dates


        10/17/2022

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        Added Remittance Advice Dates - November 2022 Remittance Advice Dates

        10/07/2022
        Added Provider Quick Tip - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

        Added Microsoft Teams Link to Join the Managed Care Delivery System Subcommittee Meeting - The Managed Care Delivery System Subcommittee meeting will be held on October 13, 2022 at 10:00AM EDT - Register here.

        Added Webinar Registration Links for Consumer Subcommittee Meeting - The Consumer Subcommittee meeting will be held on October 26, 2022 at 1:00PM EDT - Register here.

        Added Webinar Registration Links for Medical Assistance Advisory Committee Meeting - The MAAC meeting will be held on October 27, 2022 at 10:00AM EDT - Register here.

        09/29/2022

        Added Managed Care Enrollment Information:

        09/28/2022
        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        09/26/2022
        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        09/23/2022
        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        09/22/2022

        Added Provider Quick Tip - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

        09/20/2022
        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        09/19/2022
        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        Added the updated Pennsylvania Medicaid Managed Care Directory

        09/16/2022

        Added Remittance Advice Dates - October 2022 Remittance Advice Dates

        Added Remittance Advice Alerts - The following Remittance Advice Alert/PROMISe™ Banner pages have been added to the website.

        09/15/2022
        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        09/14/2022
        Added MA Bulletin numbered:


        Added Remittance Advice Alerts - The following Remittance Advice Alert/PROMISe™ Banner pages have been added to the website.

         

        09/13/2022

        Added Provider Quick Tip - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

        09/12/2022

        Added Remittance Advice Alerts - The following Remittance Advice Alert/PROMISe™ Banner pages have been added to the website.

        09/09/2022

        Added the updated Pennsylvania Medicaid Managed Care Directory

        09/07/2022
        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        09/06/2022

        Added Microsoft Teams Link to Join the Managed Care Delivery System Subcommittee Meeting - The Managed Care Delivery System Subcommittee meeting will be held on September 8, 2022 at 10:00AM EDT - Register here.

        09/02/2022

        Added Remittance Advice Alerts - The following Remittance Advice Alert/PROMISe™ Banner pages have been added to the website.

        09/01/2022

        Added Webinar Registration Links for Consumer Subcommittee Meeting - The Consumer Subcommittee meeting will be held on September 21, 2022 at 1:00PM EDT - Register here.

        Added Webinar Registration Links for Medical Assistance Advisory Committee Meeting - The MAAC meeting will be held on September 22, 2022 at 10:00AM EDT - Register here.

        Added Managed Care Enrollment Information:

        08/29/2022
        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        08/26/2022
        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        08/19/2022

        Added Remittance Advice Alerts - The following Remittance Advice Alert/PROMISe™ Banner pages have been added to the website.

        08/16/2022

        Added Remittance Advice Dates - September 2022 Remittance Advice Dates

        Added Remittance Advice Alert - The following Remittance Advice Alert/PROMISe™ Banner page has been added to the website.

        08/10/2022
        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        08/01/2022
        Added Managed Care Enrollment Information:

        07/29/2022
        Added Managed Care Enrollment Information:

        07/26/2022

        Added Remittance Advice Dates - August 2022 Remittance Advice Dates

        07/14/2022

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        07/13/2022

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        07/11/2022

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        07/08/2022

        Added Microsoft Teams Link to Join the Managed Care Delivery System Subcommittee Meeting - The Managed Care Delivery System Subcommittee meeting will be held on July 14, 2022 at 10:00AM EDT - Register here.

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        Added Webinar Registration Links for Consumer Subcommittee Meeting - The Consumer Subcommittee meeting will be held on July 27, 2022 at 1:00PM EDT - Register here.

        Added Webinar Registration Links for Medical Assistance Advisory Committee Meeting - The MAAC meeting will be held on July 28, 2022 at 10:00AM EDT - Register here.

        07/07/2022

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        07/06/2022

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        07/05/2022

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        07/01/2022

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        06/30/2022

        Added Provider Quick Tip - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

        06/21/2022

        Added Remittance Advice Alerts - The following Remittance Advice Alert/PROMISe™ Banner pages have been added to the website.

        06/17/2022

        Added Remittance Advice Dates - July  2022 Remittance Advice Dates

        06/13/2022
        Added MA Bulletin numbered:


        Added Webinar Registration Links for Consumer Subcommittee Meeting - The Consumer Subcommittee meeting will be held on June 22, 2022 at 1:00PM EDT - Register here.

        Added Webinar Registration Links for Medical Assistance Advisory Committee Meeting - The MAAC meeting will be held on June 23, 2022 at 10:00AM EDT - Register here.

         

        06/10/2022

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        06/08/2022

        Added Provider Quick Tip - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

        06/06/2022
        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        Added Provider Quick Tip - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

        06/03/2022
        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        06/02/2022

        Added Managed Care Delivery System Subcommittee agenda and draft file note - The June 2022 Managed Care Delivery System Subcommittee agenda and May 2022 draft file note have been posted and can be accessed from the Meeting Minutes archives page.

        Added Microsoft Teams Link to Join the Managed Care Delivery System Subcommittee Meeting - The Managed Care Delivery System Subcommittee meeting will be held on June 9, 2022 at 10:00AM EDT - Register here.

        05/19/2022

        Added Remittance Advice Dates - June 2022 Remittance Advice Dates

        05/12/2022
        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        05/10/2022

        Added Webinar Registration Links for Consumer Subcommittee Meeting - The Consumer Subcommittee meeting will be held on May 25, 2022 at 1:00PM EDT - Register here.

        Added Webinar Registration Links for Medical Assistance Advisory Committee Meeting - The MAAC meeting will be held on May 26, 2022 at 10:00AM EDT - Register here.

        05/09/2022
        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        05/06/2022
        Added MA Bulletin numbered:


        Added Managed Care Delivery System Subcommittee agenda and draft file note - The May 2022 Managed Care Delivery System Subcommittee agenda and April 2022 draft file note have been posted and can be accessed from the Meeting Minutes archives page.

        Added Microsoft Teams Link to Join the Managed Care Delivery System Subcommittee Meeting - The Managed Care Delivery System Subcommittee meeting will be held on May 12, 2022 at 10:00AM EDT - Register here.

        05/02/2022
        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        04/28/2022

        Added the updated Pennsylvania Medicaid Managed Care Directory


        04/26/2022

        Added Remittance Advice Alerts - The following Remittance Advice Alert/PROMISe™ Banner pages have been added to the website.

        04/21/2022

        Added Remittance Advice Alerts - The following Remittance Advice Alert/PROMISe™ Banner pages have been added to the website.

        Added Managed Care Enrollment Information:

        04/19/2022

        Added Remittance Advice Dates - May 2022 Remittance Advice Dates

        04/18/2022
        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        04/15/2022

        Added Provider Quick Tip - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

        04/11/2022

        Added Managed Care Delivery System Subcommittee agenda and draft file note - The April 2022 Managed Care Delivery System Subcommittee agenda and March 2022 draft file note have been posted and can be accessed from the Meeting Minutes archives page.

        Added Microsoft Teams Link to Join the Managed Care Delivery System Subcommittee Meeting - The Managed Care Delivery System Subcommittee meeting will be held on April 14, 2022 at 10:00AM EDT - Register here.

        04/07/2022

        Added Remittance Advice Alerts - The following Remittance Advice Alert/PROMISe™ Banner pages have been added to the website.

        04/06/2022

        Added Managed Care Enrollment Information:

        03/31/2022

        Added Remittance Advice Alerts - The following Remittance Advice Alert/PROMISe™ Banner pages have been added to the website.

        Added Webinar Registration Links for Consumer Subcommittee Meeting - The Consumer Subcommittee meeting will be held on April 27, 2022 at 1:00PM EDT - Register here.

        Added Webinar Registration Links for Medical Assistance Advisory Committee Meeting - The MAAC meeting will be held on April 28, 2022 at 10:00AM EDT - Register here.

        Added MA Bulletin numbered: 


        Added Provider Quick Tip - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

        03/30/2022

        Added Provider Quick Tip - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

        03/25/2022
        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        03/24/2022

        Added Remittance Advice Alerts - The following Remittance Advice Alert/PROMISe™ Banner pages have been added to the website.

        03/22/2022
        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        03/21/2022
        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        03/17/2022

        Added Remittance Advice Dates - April 2022 Remittance Advice Dates

        03/11/2022

        Added Webinar Registration Links for Consumer Subcommittee Meeting - The Consumer Subcommittee meeting will be held on March 23, 2022 at 1:00PM EDT - Register here.

        Added Webinar Registration Links for Medical Assistance Advisory Committee Meeting - The MAAC meeting will be held on March 24, 2022 at 10:00AM EDT - Register here.

        03/07/2022
        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        03/04/2022

        Updated Provider Quick Tips - The following Quick Tips have been added to the website.

        03/02/2022
        Added the updated Pennsylvania Medicaid Managed Care Directory

        02/28/2022
        Updated Healthy Beginnings Plus - Current Provider List

        02/24/2022

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        02/18/2022

        Added Remittance Advice Dates - March 2022 Remittance Advice Dates

        02/14/2022
        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        Added Webinar Registration Links for Consumer Subcommittee Meeting - The Consumer Subcommittee meeting will be held on February 23, 2022 at 1:00PM EDT - Register here.

        Added Webinar Registration Links for Medical Assistance Advisory Committee Meeting - The MAAC meeting will be held on February 24, 2022 at 10:00AM EDT - Register here.

        02/09/2022
        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        02/02/2022

        Added Managed Care Enrollment Information:

        02/01/2022

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        Added Managed Care Enrollment Information:

         

        01/28/2022

        Added the updated Pennsylvania Medicaid Managed Care Directory

        01/25/2022

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        01/24/2022

        Added Managed Care Enrollment Information:

        01/18/2022

        Added Remittance Advice Dates - February 2022 Remittance Advice Dates

        01/12/2022

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        01/11/2022

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        01/07/2022

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

         

        12/30/2021

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        12/28/2021

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        12/27/2021

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        12/21/2021

        Added Remittance Advice Alerts - The following Remittance Advice Alert/PROMISe™ Banner pages have been added to the website.

        12/17/2021

        Added Remittance Advice Dates - January 2022 Remittance Advice Dates

        12/16/2021

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        12/01/2021

        Added Webinar Registration Links for Consumer Subcommittee Meeting agenda and attachment - The Consumer Subcommittee meeting will be held on December 08, 2021 at 1:00PM EDT - Register here.

        11/30/2021

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        11/18/2021

        Added Webinar Registration Links for Medical Assistance Advisory Committee Meeting - The MAAC meeting will be held on December 9, 2021 at 10:00AM EDT - Register here.

        Added Remittance Advice Dates - December 2021 Remittance Advice Dates


        11/17/2021

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        11/16/2021

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        11/15/2021

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

         

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        11/10/2021

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        Added the updated Pennsylvania Medicaid Managed Care Directory

        11/08/2021

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        11/05/2021

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        11/04/2021

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        11/02/2021

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        10/28/2021

        Added Managed Care Enrollment Information:

        10/22/2021

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

         

        10/21/2021

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        10/19/2021

        Added Provider Quick Tip - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

        10/18/2021

        Added Remittance Advice Dates - November 2021 Remittance Advice Dates

        10/15/2021

         Updated Provider Quick Tip - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

        10/13/2021

        Added Webinar Registration Links for Consumer Subcommittee Meeting agenda and attachment - The Consumer Subcommittee meeting will be held on October 27, 2021 at 1:00PM EDT - Register here.

        Added Webinar Registration Links for Medical Assistance Advisory Committee Meeting - The MAAC meeting will be held on October 28, 2021 at 10:00AM EDT - Register here.

        10/12/2021

        Added Hospital Assessment Initiative  - The following Potentially Avoidable Admissions pages have been added to the website.

        10/07/2021

        Added PROMISeTM Provider Handbooks and Billing Guides Information:

        10/04/2021

        Added Managed Care Enrollment Information:

        09/30/2021

        Added MA Bulletin numbered

         

        09/28/2021

        Added Provider Quick Tips - The following Quick Tips have been added to the website.

        09/24/2021

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        09/23/2021

        Added the updated Pennsylvania Medicaid Managed Care Directory

        09/22/2021

        Added Remittance Advice Alerts - The following Remittance Advice Alert/PROMISe™ Banner pages have been added to the website.

         

        09/21/2021

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

         

        Added Provider Quick Tips - The following Quick Tips have been added to the website.

        09/20/2021

        Added Remittance Advice Dates - October 2021 Remittance Advice Dates

        09/17/2021

        Added Remittance Advice Alerts - The following Remittance Advice Alert/PROMISe™ Banner pages have been added to the website.

        09/10/2021

        Added Managed Care Enrollment Information:

        09/08/2021

        Added Remittance Advice Alerts - The following Remittance Advice Alert/PROMISe™ Banner pages have been added to the website.

        Added Webinar Registration Links for Consumer Subcommittee Meeting agenda and attachment - The Consumer Subcommittee meeting will be held on September 22, 2021 at 1:00PM EDT - Register here.

        Added Webinar Registration Links for Medical Assistance Advisory Committee Meeting - The MAAC meeting will be held on September 23, 2021 at 10:00AM EDT - Register here.

        09/03/2021

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:


        08/20/2021

        Added Remittance Advice Dates - September 2021 Remittance Advice Dates


        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        07/30/2021

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        07/29/2021

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        07/27/2021

         

        Added the updated Pennsylvania Medicaid Managed Care Directory

        07/22/2021

        Added Managed Care Enrollment Information:

        07/16/2021

        Added Remittance Advice Dates - August 2021 Remittance Advice Dates

        07/08/2021

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        07/06/2021

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        07/02/2021

        Updated Provider Enrollment Documents: 

        06/30/2021

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        06/29/2021

        Added Provider Quick Tips - The following Quick Tips have been added to the website.

        06/28/2021

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        06/25/2021

        Updated Provider Enrollment Documents: 

        06/24/2021

        Added Remittance Advice Alerts - The following Remittance Advice Alert/PROMISe™ Banner pages have been added to the website.

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        06/23/2021

        Updated Provider Quick Tips - The following Quick Tips have been updated to the website.

        06/22/2021
        Updated Healthy Beginnings Plus - Current Provider List

        06/14/2021

        Added Remittance Advice Dates - July 2021 Remittance Advice Dates

        06/04/2021
        Added Webinar Registration Links for Consumer Subcommittee Meeting agenda and attachment - The Consumer Subcommittee meeting will be held on June 23, 2021 at 1:00PM EDT - Register here.

        Added Webinar Registration Links for Medical Assistance Advisory Committee Meeting - The MAAC meeting will be held on June 24, 2021 at 10:00AM EDT - Register here.

        05/20/2021

        Updated Provider Enrollment Documents: 

        05/18/2021

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

         Added Remittance Advice Dates - June 2021 Remittance Advice Dates

         

        Added the updated Pennsylvania Medicaid Managed Care Directory

         

        04/30/2021

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        04/27/2021

        Added Provider Quick Tips - The following Quick Tips have been added to the website.

        04/19/2021

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        04/16/2021

        Added Remittance Advice Dates - May 2021 Remittance Advice Dates

        04/15/2021

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        04/14/2021

         

        Added Webinar Registration Links for Consumer Subcommittee Meeting agenda and attachment - The Consumer Subcommittee meeting will be held on April 21, 2021 at 1:00PM EDT - Register here.

        Added Webinar Registration Links for Medical Assistance Advisory Committee Meeting - The MAAC meeting will be held on April 22, 2021 at 10:00AM EDT - Register here.

        03/25/2021

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        03/23/2021

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

         

        03/22/2021

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        Added Remittance Advice Alerts - The following Remittance Advice Alert/PROMISe™ Banner pages have been added to the website.

         

        03/18/2021

         

        Added Webinar Registration Links for Consumer Subcommittee Meeting agenda and attachment - The Consumer Subcommittee meeting will be held on March 24, 2021 at 1:00PM EDT - Register here.

        Added Webinar Registration Links for Medical Assistance Advisory Committee Meeting - The MAAC meeting will be held on March 25, 2021 at 10:00AM EDT - Register here.

         

        Added Managed Care Enrollment Information:

        03/15/2021

        Added Remittance Advice Dates - April 2021 Remittance Advice Dates

        03/11/2021

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

         

        Added the updated Pennsylvania Medicaid Managed Care Directory

        02/22/2021

         

        Added Managed Care Enrollment Information:

        02/17/2021

        Added Webinar Registration Links for Consumer Subcommittee Meeting agenda and attachment - The Consumer Subcommittee meeting will be held on February 24, 2021 at 1:00PM EDT - Register here.

        Added Webinar Registration Links for Medical Assistance Advisory Committee Meeting - The MAAC meeting will be held on February 25, 2021 at 10:00AM EDT - Register here.

        Added Provider Quick Tips - The following Quick Tips have been added to the website.

        02/16/2021

        Added Remittance Advice Dates - March 2021 Remittance Advice Dates

        01/28/2021

        Added Provider Quick Tips - The following Quick Tips have been added to the website.

        01/26/2021

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        Added Managed Care Enrollment Information:


        01/25/2021

        Added Provider Quick Tips - The following Quick Tips have been added to the website.

        01/21/2021

        Added Provider Quick Tips - The following Quick Tips have been added to the website.

        01/20/2021

        Added Remittance Advice Dates - February 2021 Remittance Advice Dates

        12/30/2020

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        12/24/2020

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        12/16/2020

        Added Remittance Advice Alerts - The following Remittance Advice Alert/PROMISe™ Banner pages have been added to the website.

        12/15/2020

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        12/14/2020

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        Added Remittance Advice Dates - January 2021 Remittance Advice Dates

        12/02/2020

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        11/24/2020

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        Added Managed Care Enrollment Information:

        11/16/2020

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        11/13/2020

        Added Remittance Advice Dates - December 2020 Remittance Advice Dates

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        11/12/2020

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        11/10/2020

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        11/09/2020

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        11/06/2020

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        10/19/2020

        Added Managed Care Enrollment Information.

        10/15/2020

        Added Remittance Advice Dates - November 2020 Remittance Advice Dates

        10/01/2020

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        09/22/2020

        Added Remittance Advice Alerts - The following Remittance Advice Alert/PROMISe™ Banner pages have been added to the website.

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        09/17/2020

         

        Added Webinar Registration Links for Medical Assistance Advisory Committee Meeting - The MAAC meeting will be held on September 24, 2020 10:00AM EDT - Register here.

        Added Webinar Registration Links for Consumer Subcommittee Meeting agenda and attachment - The Consumer Subcommittee meeting will be held on September 23, 2020 1:00PM EDT - Register here.

        Added Managed Care Enrollment Information.

        09/15/2020

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        09/11/2020

        Added Remittance Advice Dates - October 2020 Remittance Advice Dates

        09/10/2020

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        09/08/2020

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        09/01/2020

        Added Managed Care Enrollment Information.

        08/26/2020

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        Added Remittance Advice Alerts - The following Remittance Advice Alert/PROMISe™ Banner pages have been added to the website.

        08/14/2020

        Added Remittance Advice Dates - September 2020 Remittance Advice Dates

        Added Provider Quick Tip - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

        08/12/2020

        Added Remittance Advice Alerts - The following Remittance Advice Alert/PROMISe™ Banner pages have been added to the website.

        07/29/2020

        Added Provider Quick Tip - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

        07/24/2020

        Added Managed Care Enrollment Information.

        07/17/2020

        Added Remittance Advice Dates - August 2020 Remittance Advice Dates

        Added Medical Assistance Advisory Committee Meeting minutes, agenda, and attachments - The June 2020 MAAC Webinar Audience Questions have been posted and can be accessed from the Meeting Minutes archives page.

        07/08/2020

        Added Webinar Registration Links for Medical Assistance Advisory Committee Meeting - The MAAC meeting will be held on July 23, 2020 10:00AM EDT - Register here.

        Added Webinar Registration Links for Consumer Subcommittee Meeting agenda and attachment - The Consumer Subcommittee meeting will be held on July 22, 2020 1:00PM EDT - Register here.

        07/02/2020

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        06/26/2020

        Added Remittance Advice Alerts - The following Remittance Advice Alert/PROMISe™ Banner pages have been added to the website.

        06/24/2020

        Added Provider Quick Tip - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        06/18/2020

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        06/16/2020

        Provider's ordering MA Provider Forms Electronically

        06/12/2020

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        06/11/2020

        Added MA Bulletin numbered

         

        05/27/2020

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

         

        05/26/2020

         Updated Provider Quick Tip - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        05/20/2020

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        05/19/2020

         Added Provider Quick Tip - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

        05/08/2020

         Added Provider Quick Tip - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

        05/07/2020

         Added Provider Quick Tip - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

        05/01/2020

        Added MA Bulletin numbered:

        04/30/2020

         Added Provider Quick Tip - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

        04/17/2020

        Added Provider Quick Tip - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

        04/16/2020

        Added Provider Quick Tip - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

        04/09/2020

        Added Provider Quick Tip - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

        04/07/2020

        Added Provider Quick Tip - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

        04/03/2020

        Added Provider Quick Tip - The following Quick Tip has been added to the website.

         