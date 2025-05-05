Substance Use Disorder

Skip to agency navigation
    If you are recipient of Medical Assistance services, you should contact your Behavioral Health Managed Care Organization (BH-MCO) for assistance in obtaining services.

    Find your Behavioral Health Managed Care Organization

    There are a wide variety of substance and alcohol abuse services available to children and adults in Pennsylvania. Community substance abuse programs are administered through county program offices called single county authorities (SCAs). The county SCA determines a person's eligibility for service funding, assesses the need for treatment or other services, and makes referrals to appropriate programs to match treatment and/or service needs.

    The cost of these services will vary depending upon the type of service. Pennsylvania's Medical Assistance program, either through a managed care organization or the traditional fee-for-service system, pays for many of these services for eligible individuals. People who use services, but are not on Medical Assistance and are without access to other insurance, will be assessed for their ability to pay for services by the county SCA. If you need further assistance you may be referred to your local county assistance office (CAO), or the local Social Security Administration(SSA) Office.

    The Centers of Excellence (COEs) are designed to engage the community to identify all persons with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) and make sure every person with OUD achieves optimal health. This means COEs take care of the whole person, including OUD treatment, physical health treatment, and mental health treatment.