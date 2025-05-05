Substance Use Disorder

-
County Drug and Alcohol Agencies Find county SCA locations and contact information near you.
Locate Department of Health Drug and Alcohol Facilities
Pennsylvania Network of Care A web resource that provides information and tools such as information and service directories, a research library, free online training, government resource links, social networking, and secure storage of personal information.
Drug Take-Back Box Locations
Payment for Drug and Alcohol Services
The cost of these services will vary depending upon the type of service. Pennsylvania's Medical Assistance program, either through a managed care organization or the traditional fee-for-service system, pays for many of these services for eligible individuals. People who use services, but are not on Medical Assistance and are without access to other insurance, will be assessed for their ability to pay for services by the county SCA. If you need further assistance you may be referred to your local county assistance office (CAO), or the local Social Security Administration(SSA) Office.
Centers of Excellence
The Centers of Excellence (COEs) are designed to engage the community to identify all persons with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) and make sure every person with OUD achieves optimal health. This means COEs take care of the whole person, including OUD treatment, physical health treatment, and mental health treatment.