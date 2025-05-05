Skip to agency navigation
    Mandated Reporter Training

    Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting Trainings

    Effective January 1, 2025, the Department of Human Services (DHS) is no longer accepting new Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting Training Curricula for review and approval. All Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting Trainings that are currently approved by DHS will maintain approval. 

    All approved providers must update their curriculum and submit for DHS approval when legislative changes occur to the Child Protective Services Law. 

    Individuals or organizations who need to take a Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting Training may still use any of the approved coursesDHS will continue to monitor the number of approved curriculums to ensure there is sufficient training available for mandated reporters.

    The Department of Human Services (DHS) supports child abuse recognition and reporting training through a variety of delivery methods, including web-based and in-person.

    View List of Approved Child Abuse Recognition & Reporting Training Courses

    DHS also contracts with:

     

    If you suspect child abuse or neglect, call ChildLine. Mandatory reporters can report online through the Child Welfare Information Solution (CWIS) system.

    Schools

    Act 126 requires that all school entities (a public school, charter school, cyber charter school, private school, nonpublic school, intermediate unit or area vocational-technical school) and independent contractors of school entities provide child abuse recognition and reporting training to all employees, including contracted substitute teachers who have direct contact with children. For more information and a list of approved trainings, please visit the Pennsylvania Department of Education's website.

    Updating a Curriculum 

    Are you a current approved provider who is interested in updating your curriculum for review and consideration for approval? Please adhere to these guidelines:

    • Curriculum Approval Guidelines
      Prior to updating your curriculum/training presentation, please review this document in its entirety as you will need to submit a completed copy, with the page/slide numbers for each required section clearly identified, at the time of submission.
    • Presentation Template 
      This may be used as a template for updating your training presentation but please ensure you change the design/theme. A completed copy of the Curriculum Approval Guidelines document, with the page/slide numbers for each required section clearly identified, must be submitted even if the Presentation Template is utilized.
    • Providers process + Appendix A
      This process is for providers who offer continuing education (CE) credit in child abuse recognition and reporting for professional licensees identified as mandated reporters.

    ​Additional Information

    Email questions related to child protection to the Office of Children, Youth and Families. 

    * PLEASE NOTE: Do not use email to report child abuse.

     

