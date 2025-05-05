Mandated Reporter Training

Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting Trainings
Effective January 1, 2025, the Department of Human Services (DHS) is no longer accepting new Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting Training Curricula for review and approval. All Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting Trainings that are currently approved by DHS will maintain approval.
All approved providers must update their curriculum and submit for DHS approval when legislative changes occur to the Child Protective Services Law.
Individuals or organizations who need to take a Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting Training may still use any of the approved courses. DHS will continue to monitor the number of approved curriculums to ensure there is sufficient training available for mandated reporters.
The Department of Human Services (DHS) supports child abuse recognition and reporting training through a variety of delivery methods, including web-based and in-person.
DHS also contracts with:
- Pennsylvania Family Support Alliance to provide training to school personnel, child care staff, clergy, law enforcement, public and private social service agencies, and social service professionals.
- Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatric to provide training to physicians, school nurses, hospital staff and Emergency Medical Service providers.
- The University of Pittsburgh's Child Welfare Resource Center to develop a free, web-based training. This training is approved in accordance with Act 126 of 2012 and Act 31 of 2014, for mandated and permissive reporters
Schools
Act 126 requires that all school entities (a public school, charter school, cyber charter school, private school, nonpublic school, intermediate unit or area vocational-technical school) and independent contractors of school entities provide child abuse recognition and reporting training to all employees, including contracted substitute teachers who have direct contact with children. For more information and a list of approved trainings, please visit the Pennsylvania Department of Education's website.
Updating a Curriculum
Are you a current approved provider who is interested in updating your curriculum for review and consideration for approval? Please adhere to these guidelines:
- Curriculum Approval Guidelines
Prior to updating your curriculum/training presentation, please review this document in its entirety as you will need to submit a completed copy, with the page/slide numbers for each required section clearly identified, at the time of submission.
- Presentation Template
This may be used as a template for updating your training presentation but please ensure you change the design/theme. A completed copy of the Curriculum Approval Guidelines document, with the page/slide numbers for each required section clearly identified, must be submitted even if the Presentation Template is utilized.
- Providers process + Appendix A
This process is for providers who offer continuing education (CE) credit in child abuse recognition and reporting for professional licensees identified as mandated reporters.
Additional Information
Email questions related to child protection to the Office of Children, Youth and Families.
* PLEASE NOTE: Do not use email to report child abuse.
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS), which is in part comprised of the Office of Children, Youth, and Families (OCYF) complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex.