Mandated Reporter Training

Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting Trainings

Effective January 1, 2025, the Department of Human Services (DHS) is no longer accepting new Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting Training Curricula for review and approval. All Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting Trainings that are currently approved by DHS will maintain approval.

All approved providers must update their curriculum and submit for DHS approval when legislative changes occur to the Child Protective Services Law.

Individuals or organizations who need to take a Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting Training may still use any of the approved courses. DHS will continue to monitor the number of approved curriculums to ensure there is sufficient training available for mandated reporters.