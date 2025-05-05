​Apply for Benefits

In-Person
Your local county assistance office can help answer any questions and assist you in person.
Phone
You can apply for Medical Assistance over the phone by calling:
1-866-550-4355
Apply for LTC and HCBS by Phone
Starting June 16, 2025, the Consumer Service Center will begin taking long-term care (LTC) and home and community-based services (HCBS) applications over the phone. Call 1-866-550-4355 to apply today.
Paper Application
Download the appropriate paper application from the list below and mail it to your local county assistance office.
- Pennsylvania Application for Benefits (PA 600)
Cash Assistance, Health Care, SNAP, State Blind Pension Program, etc.
- Health Care Coverage Application (PA 600 HC)
- SNAP Application (PA 600 FS SG)
- SNAP (Simple Application) for Seniors and People with Disabilities (PA 1935)
- Breast Cancer Prevention & Treatment Program Application (PA 600 B)
- English
- Spanish
- Renewal (PA 600 BR)
- Renewal Spanish (PA 600 BR S)
- Medical Assistance for Workers with Disabilities Application (PA 600 WD AS)
- Benefits Review (PA 600 R AS)
- Medical Assistance Financial Eligibility Application for Long-Term Care, Supports, and Services (PA 600 L AS)