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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of Human Services

    ​Apply for Benefits

    Below are different ways to apply for or renew your benefits.

     

    If you're not sure what benefits DHS offers, you can search DHS' programs and services to find the assistance you need.

    Compass on different Devices

    Online

    Use the COMPASS website. You can see if you qualify, apply for, or renew benefits at the click of a button.

    Apply Online Using COMPASS
    Have questions? View the COMPASS flyer.
    Parking sign that reads "Local county Assistance Office"

    In-Person

    Your local county assistance office can help answer any questions and assist you in person.

    Find Your County Assistance Office
    A cellphone with the DHS 1-866-550-4355 phone number on the screen.

    Phone

    You can apply for Medical Assistance over the phone by calling:
    1-866-550-4355

    Call 1-866-550-4355

    Apply for LTC and HCBS by Phone

    Starting June 16, 2025, the Consumer Service Center will begin taking long-term care (LTC) and home and community-based services (HCBS) applications over the phone. Call 1-866-550-4355 to apply today. 

    Call to Apply for LTC & HCBS Services
    The front of the PA Application for Benefits printed form.

    Paper Application

    Download the appropriate paper application from the list below and mail it to your local county assistance office.