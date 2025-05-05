In July 2025, Republicans in Congress passed a bill that makes changes to the SNAP program. President Trump signed that bill into law. Some SNAP recipients now must meet work requirements and report that they are meeting this requirement to DHS. If SNAP recipients are not meeting this requirement, they will be limited to three months of SNAP benefits for a three-year period.
Keep reading to learn about these changes, how they will affect SNAP recipients, and how to report that you are meeting the work requirements.
Starting on September 1, 2025
Starting on September 1, 2025, the federal government’s rules on how long certain people can receive SNAP benefits are changing. Certain SNAP recipients will be subject to SNAP work requirements and time limits because of the federal budget bill passed by Congressional Republicans and signed by President Trump.
Under these new federal rules, to keep or become eligible for SNAP benefits certain people will have to meet SNAP work requirements that include working, volunteering, or participating in an education or training program for at least 20 hours a week (or 80 hours each month) AND report that you are meeting these work requirements.
These rules apply to you if you:
- Are between 18-54 years old;
- Do not have a dependent child under 18; and,
- Are considered physically and mentally able to work
Pennsylvania no longer qualifies for waivers of these rules by county or municipal jurisdiction because of a change in the federal law. Certain people may be exempt from these requirements. Learn more about SNAP work requirements exemptions and how you can let us know if you meet one.
Submitting Verification Documents to COMPASS for Your Case Record
Starting on November 1, 2025
In addition, starting on November 1, 2025, even more people will be subject to SNAP work requirements and time limits because of the federal budget bill passed by Congressional Republicans and signed by President Trump.
Under these new federal rules, to keep or become eligible for SNAP benefits certain people will have to meet SNAP work requirements that include working, volunteering, or participating in an education or training program for at least 20 hours a week (or 80 hours each month) AND report that they are meeting these work requirements.
The expanded work requirements will apply to you if you:
- Are between 18-64 years old;
- Do not have a dependent child under 14 years old; and
- Are considered physically and mentally able to work
In addition, being a veteran or a current or former foster youth age 18-24 will no longer be an exemption.
Some people may still be exempt from these requirements if they meet a different exemption.
Learn More About SNAP Work Requirements
Starting September 1, 2025, if you are:
- Between 18-54 years old;
- Do not have a dependent child under 18; and,
- Are considered physically and mentally able to work
You need to have a job, volunteer, or be enrolled in school or a job training program.
- If you’re working, you must work an average of 20 hours each week or earn $217.50 per week before taxes.
- If you’re in school or a training program, you must have total class and study time of 20 hours each week or be enrolled at least half-time.
- If you’d like to meet the work requirement through community service, your caseworker can let you know how many hours each week you need to volunteer.
If you do not meet this requirement, you will only be able to get SNAP benefits for three months over a three-year period. You must report that you are meeting the requirement to keep your SNAP benefits.
In addition, starting November 1, 2025, some Pennsylvanians who were formerly exempt will now also have to meet work requirements to continue to receive SNAP benefits unless they meet a different exemption. This new group includes SNAP recipients who are:
- Aged 55-64 years old;
- Parents whose youngest child is 14 or older;
- Considered physically and mentally able to work;
- Veterans,
- Current or former foster children on their 18th birthday.
You will have to meet requirements for work, volunteering, education, or training to be eligible for SNAP benefits.
Individuals with questions about how to report work, education, training, or volunteering activities can contact their caseworker at DHS’ County Assistance Office or call the Customer Service Center at 877-395-8930 (or 215-560-7226 if you live in Philadelphia).
Pennsylvanians should also keep their address up-to-date with DHS by calling the Customer Service Center or updating their address through COMPASS, and with the United States Postal Service so they don’t miss any important mailings about their benefits.
One way you can receive SNAP benefits for more than three months is to let us know if you meet an exemption. You are exempt if you are:
- Living in a SNAP household with a child under 18 (***Note: this exemption will lower to age 14 starting on 11/1/2025);
- Unable to work because of a physical or mental health condition, whether or not you qualify for disability benefits;
- Pregnant;
- Needed in the home to care for an ill or disabled person;
- Receiving (or applied for) Unemployment Compensation (UC);
- Unable to work because of domestic violence;
- Participating in a drug or alcohol treatment program;
- Homeless, living in a shelter or halfway house, or staying with family or friends for 90 days or less;
- A veteran of any branch of the U.S. Military, National Guard, or reserves, regardless of type of discharge (***Note: this exemption will end on 10/31/2025);
- Someone who aged out of the foster care system and is currently under age 25 (***Note: this exemption will end on 10/31/2025); or
- Temporarily unemployed and expect to return to work in the next 60 days.
In some cases, we may need you to provide proof of your exemption. Your caseworker will let you know if you must do so.
If you believe you are unable to work due to a disability, fill out a Medical Exemption Form and contact your caseworker.
There are several programs available to help SNAP recipients find a job, get career and technical training, or attend school at one of Pennsylvania’s community colleges. These programs include:
- Keystone Education Yields Success (KEYS)
- Employment Advancement Retention Network (EARN)
- SNAP JETS (formerly called SNAP 50/50)
Your County Assistance Office (CAO) can help you find a program that best meets what you are looking for and help you get enrolled. You can also visit the SNAP Employment & Training website or CareerLink® in-person or online to learn more about jobs open in your community or job training programs.
If your hours at a work, education/training, or volunteer opportunity change, you must report this change to your County Assistance Office by the 10th day of the month following the month of change. Please also report when they are back up to the 20 hours/week requirement.
To report these changes, you can call your local county assistance office or the Statewide Customer Service Center at 1-877-395-8930 (in Philadelphia, call 215-560-7226).
Your caseworker will work with you to verify that you are still meeting your required hours at every six months when you renew your SNAP benefits.
In addition, if your hours drop below the required hours at any time, you must report this to the County Assistance Office within 10 days.
If you need to report a change in hours or participation, you can call the Statewide Customer Service Center at 1-877-395-8930 (in Philadelphia, call 215-560-7226).
You will get various items in the mail about work requirements and SNAP time limits and what you need to do to meet this requirement. These mailings may include:
- An eligibility notice (PA660) indicating that the time limit is applicable to you
- A letter (PA772) explaining of how to meet these requirements
- An official notice (CM 0696) when you transition to time limited status
- A questionnaire (CM558) to determine if you may meet an exemptions
Please tell us if you are already doing one of the listed items to meet requirements or if you would like to learn more about enrolling in a job program or community service as a way to meet the requirements. You can call the Statewide Customer Service Center at 1-877-395-8930 (in Philadelphia, call 215-560-7226).
If you have reached the time limit on SNAP benefits because you are not meeting work requirements, you will get a notice in the mail stating your benefit eligibility will end.
If you’re getting SNAP while meeting an exemption, you won’t lose your SNAP due to these rules as long as you meet that exemption. If you lose your exemption at any point, the three-month time limit will apply again starting at your next SNAP renewal.
If you think one of the exemptions might describe you, call the Statewide Customer Service Center at 1-877-395-8930 (in Philadelphia, call 215-560-7226) as soon as possible.