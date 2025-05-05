Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    DHS Licensing

    PCH & ALR Licensing

    The Office of Long-Term Living’s (OLTL) Bureau of Human Services Licensing (BHSL) is responsible for licensure of personal care homes (PCH) and assisted living residences (ALR) in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

    Get connected, stay updated!

    Public Comments

    Assisted Living Residence (ALR) Requests for Waiver of Regulation

    The following requests for a waiver of regulation are open for public comment for 30-days. Please contact the facility or refer to the waiver notification sent to residents for the full waiver details.

    Comments may be sent to ra-pwarlheadquarters@pa.gov.

     

    Assisted Living Residence

    License #

    Public Comments Due:

    Regulation Header

    Regulation

    Waiver Request Details

    Northland Heights4508409/26/25Qualification for Direct Care Staff2800.54(a)(2)Applicant with education obtained outside of the United States

    Please check back for future Requests for Waiver of Regulation information.

    Additional Information