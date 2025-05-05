PCH & ALR Licensing

Get connected, stay updated!
- Join the OLTL Bureau of Human Services Licensing ListServ
- PCH ListServ Archives — Prior to June 2022
- ALR ListServ Archives — Prior to June 2022
What's New?
- Sept. 10, 2025 — Federal Benefit Transfer to Electronic Payments
- Sept. 8, 2025 — Practical Ethics: Free Annual Training for PCH/ALR Administrators; Temple Harrisburg; Fall 2025
- Sept. 8, 2025 — Understanding Elopement Risk Management: Free Annual Training for PCH/ALR Administrators; Temple Harrisburg; Fall 2025
- Aug. 27, 2025 — URGENT: Federal Benefit Transition to Electronic Payments
- Aug. 18, 2025 — Free Annual Training from the Long-Term Care RISE ECHO Program
- Aug. 14, 2025 — Choking Prevention and Response Resource
Public Comments
Assisted Living Residence (ALR) Requests for Waiver of Regulation
The following requests for a waiver of regulation are open for public comment for 30-days. Please contact the facility or refer to the waiver notification sent to residents for the full waiver details.
Comments may be sent to ra-pwarlheadquarters@pa.gov.
Assisted Living Residence
License #
Public Comments Due:
Regulation Header
Regulation
Waiver Request Details
|Northland Heights
|450840
|9/26/25
|Qualification for Direct Care Staff
|2800.54(a)(2)
|Applicant with education obtained outside of the United States
Please check back for future Requests for Waiver of Regulation information.
-
Need to report a change in PCH/ALR administrator? Please utilize the BHSL Administrator Change Form.
-
Considering opening or purchasing a PCH or ALR? Please see the Licensure Tool Kit on the Application for a Human Services License Page.
-
Looking for information about an existing PCH or ALR? Please visit the Human Services Provider Directory.