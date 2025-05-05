This Division supports and coordinates the development and implementation of the Commonwealth’s efforts in Chesapeake Bay restoration initiatives, to include meeting the Chesapeake Bay Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) and Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement goals and outcomes. The Division works directly with federal, state, and local agencies to address nutrient and sediment pollution in Pennsylvania’s Chesapeake Bay Watershed.



The Division oversees administration of Chesapeake Bay Program funds, which include the Chesapeake Bay Implementation Grant (CBIG) and the Chesapeake Bay Regulatory Accountability Program (CBRAP) grants. It also oversees the budgeting and spending of the state Chesapeake Bay Nonpoint Source Abatement Program funds and state match dollars toward the federal CBIG and CBRAP grants.



Clean Water for the Chesapeake Bay

The Chesapeake Bay and its watershed are national treasures, but also struggle with severe pollution problems. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is committed to addressing the following pollutants that flow into the Chesapeake Bay from our streams and rivers:

Nitrogen: Reduce by 34.13 million pounds per year

Phosphorus: Reduce by 0.75 million pounds per year

Sediment (soil): Reduce by 2.16 million pounds per year

How are we doing? Find out by reading our latest Annual Report (PDF).

Clean Water for Pennsylvania



On its way to the Chesapeake Bay, water pollution is a problem for Pennsylvania, too. Everything we do to improve the Bay benefits the Commonwealth and its residents. The Pennsylvania Constitution declares that clean water is a right for all Pennsylvanians and the state Clean Streams Law closely tracks federal requirements.



Total Maximum Daily Load

Pennsylvania’s restoration strategy is designed to meet the requirements of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2010 Total Maximum Daily Load, or TMDL. This document sets a cap on water pollution allowed to reach the bay. If Pennsylvania falls short of meeting these requirements, EPA could impose a range of penalties and new regulatory requirements.



Pennsylvania's Connection to the Bay