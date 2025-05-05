Streamlining Permits for Economic Expansion and Development (SPEED)

An intake meeting includes DEP staff, a potential permit applicant, their consultant, and other related agencies which is held to discuss project plans and ensure compliance with regulations and procedures. It's a chance to gain an understanding of the permitting process and receive guidance on what's needed in the application. These meetings can help streamline the application process and prevent unnecessary delays.

Using intake meetings is particularly important for those permitting programs in SPEED that have the potential need for more than one QP for conducting a comprehensive review. In these situations, an intake meeting is highly recommended with the applicant prior to the pre-submission meeting and does not need to wait until there are QP(s) selected. (For dam safety projects, intake meetings are mandatory.) Aside from discussing the technical details of the project, DEP staff will provide the applicant with feedback regarding the required specialty areas needed for a review. This information is also helpful to the SPEED Office to assist them in the QP selection process.

The SPEED Program Intake Form, a draft permit application and project materials need to be submitted to the SPEED resource account at RA-EPSPEED@pa.gov to be entered into the SPEED Program, prior to the Intake Meeting. Intake meetings will be scheduled and held within 2-3 business days of receiving the SPEED Program Intake Form, draft permit application, and project materials. Please ensure you have availability to meet within 2-3 business days of submitting the required materials.

Specific to Chapter 105 Joint Permit and Dam Safety Permit Applications, the applicant should also come prepared to discuss the Federal Authorization Screening outlined in the SPEED Act. Please complete the SPEED PASPGP-6 Certification Form to assist with verifying eligibility.