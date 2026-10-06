Shapiro Administration Invests More Than $400K in Environmental Education Grants to Help Pennsylvanians Understand and Protect the Environment; Applications Now Open

Harrisburg, PA – The Shapiro Administration is investing more than $400,000 in environmental education projects across Pennsylvania through the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Environmental Education (EE) Grants Program. DEP is accepting applications from schools, businesses, county conservation districts, and nonprofit organizations for projects that help Pennsylvanians better understand and protect the environment through November 13, 2026.

“These grants support innovative projects that promote a lifelong passion for learning about the environment,” said DEP Secretary Jessica Shirley. “Through this program, DEP and our partners can help educate Pennsylvanians about water quality, air pollution, climate change, and land use, and help people of all ages know more about the environment in their community.”

In April 2026, DEP announced the awardees for the 2026 Environmental Education Grants, which includes projects that focus on watersheds and climate resilience, teach about sustainable farming, and supports the 2027 Pennsylvania Envirothon.

The 2027 DEP EE Grants Program welcomes applications for the development of innovative education projects that address air and water quality, land use, and/or climate change. Project proposals must demonstrate objectives to heighten public understanding of Pennsylvania’s environmental issues and to increase individual and/or community environmental stewardship and advocacy.

Approximately $420,000 is forecasted for 2027 grant distribution to eligible applicants such as public and private schools and universities, county conservation districts, non-profit organizations, and businesses. Projects must be implemented July 1, 2027, through June 30, 2028.

There are three tiers of awards available:

· Seed Grants for local projects up to $5,000;

· Grow Grants for the implementation of large-scale projects between $5,001 and $30,000; and

· Impact Grants for capacity and sustainability development of broad-scale projects between $30,001 and $65,000.

Funding priority is given to environmental education projects that engage people living, working, recreating, and/or attending school within Environmental Justice areas or otherwise underserved communities.

The 2027 EE Grants Manual and other important information is available on the DEP website.

The EE Grants Program has supported a wide range of activities including establishing pollinator habitats, sustainable and restorative agriculture projects, stormwater control workshops, green careers, and climate change awareness and prevention.

A free 2027 EE Grants Program instructional webinar will be held for interested applicants on October 13, 2026, from noon until 1:00 p.m. DEP educators will review grant updates, provide grant writing guidance, and address questions and concerns. Register on or before October 12, 2026, to receive supplemental resources and a recording of the webinar.

The EE Grants Program, established by the Environmental Education Act of 1993, mandates that five percent of all pollution fines and penalties collected annually by the Department of Environmental Protection be set aside for environmental education. Since its inception the EE Grants Program has provided more than $16 million to support environmental education throughout Pennsylvania.

# # #